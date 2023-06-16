Scots recognised in His Majesty’s first Honours list include senior officers in the emergency services.
Malcolm Graham, Deputy Chief Constable (DCC), Police Scotland has been awarded the Kings Police Medal.
DCC Graham joined Lothian and Borders Police in 1995. In May 2009, he became Detective Chief Superintendent with responsibility for organised crime and counter terrorism in Edinburgh, the Lothians and Scottish Borders. He was promoted to Assistant Chief Constable within Police Scotland in January 2013, where he had responsibility for major crime, public protection and local crime.
DCC Graham oversaw Police Scotland’s response to violence against women and girls. Under his leadership, the service improved Divisional Rape Investigation Units and developed the award winning ThatGuy campaign, which calls upon men to challenge attitudes and behaviours towards women. He also led the development of a new Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy and is an ambassador for White Ribbon Scotland, a charity that works to end gender based violence.
In May 2019, he was promoted to his current rank and the following year he led Police Scotland’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
As DCC, he has worked with international partners on the investigation into the Lockerbie terrorist attack and he is a board member of a programme for sharing knowledge with colleagues in the UK, USA, Australia, Canada and New Zealand. DCC Graham played an important role in the organisational response following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, liaising with the Scottish and UK Governments to deliver a successful operation that resulted in no security breaches.
He currently has responsibility for delivering local policing and leads five Assistant Chief Constables covering 13 divisions.
KING’S FIRE SERVICE MEDAL
Matt Acton, Area Commander Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has served with distinction since 1994 and is currently the Area Commander for the City of Edinburgh. He has been responsible for the delivery of major events, notably the Hogmanay Street Party and Edinburgh Festival. Following the passing of Firefighter Barry Martin in January, he played an important role in planning the funeral, working with partners to co-ordinate security while minimising the impact on communities in Edinburgh.
Area Commander Acton helped co-ordinate the SFRS work during Operation Unicorn, maintaining operational readiness and the safety of Edinburgh. He worked with partners to ensure appropriate security and access measures were in place to allow large events to take place in the city. His leadership ensured SFRS was able to respond appropriately to any incidents during the period of national mourning. In preparation for Operation Unicorn, he engaged over a nine-year planning period with partners including the Royal Household, military and Scottish and UK Governments.
KING’S AMBULANCE SERVICE MEDAL
Julie Shields, Head of Service for the East Region has been awarded this honour.
During a distinguished career of more than 27 years with the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS), Ms Shields has worked as an ambulance care assistant, technician and paramedic. Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, she provided leadership in the National and East Regional cells. Recently, she played a leading role in work to give smartphone technology to all operational frontline staff.
She was instrumental in the rollout of 3,500 devices to improve diagnostic capability and make it easier to take care decisions at a local level. With her team, she also led the development of pathways to ensure patients receive the most appropriate care in the best setting. She provides leadership to her peers by chairing the SAS’s Head of Service Group and Ethnic Minority Forum.
Cancer Card founder awarded MBE
The Edinburgh founder of Cancer Card, which supports anyone affected by cancer, has been awarded a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) award in the King’s Birthday Honours List 2023. Jen Hardy founded Cancer Card following her diagnosis of incurable breast cancer in 2017. She struggled to access the correct support for herself and…
King’s Birthday Honours – Paul’s MBE hits the right note
Paul Boyd (41) has been awarded an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours list which has just been announced. Mr Boyd is both founder and Director of Morningside School of Music and has been recognised for “services to Entrepreneurship and to the Music Industry”. He said: “It’s an incredible honour for someone like me to…
Continue Reading King’s Birthday Honours – Paul’s MBE hits the right note
British Empire Medal for Claire
Claire Miller, Senior Public Safety Officer with The City of Edinburgh Council, has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the King’s Honours List. She has been recognised for “services in Scotland on the Demise of HM Queen Elizabeth II”. Claire’s dedication, commitment and professionalism were instrumental to the success of Operation Unicorn (OU)…
British Empire Medal for Edinburgh President British Red Cross
Jane Elizabeth Walker (49) BEM is President, Edinburgh, Lothian and Fife, British Red Cross, and she has been honoured in the King’s Birthday Honours for voluntary service to the Red Cross. She has supported the British Red Cross through volunteering for the last 18 years on a national level. Jane said: “It’s a huge honour…
Continue Reading British Empire Medal for Edinburgh President British Red Cross
First Minister congratulates Scots awarded honours
First Minister Humza Yousaf has paid tribute to Scotland’s recipients in The King’s Birthday Honours list, in the first announcement of awards since His Majesty’s Coronation. In recognition of exceptional contributions to public life and in keeping with the Coronation theme of “The Big Help Out”, this year’s awards celebrate recipients who have contributed to their…
Continue Reading First Minister congratulates Scots awarded honours
Roadworks in Edinburgh
Melville Street remains closed from the Queensferry Street end while the cycleways are completed and the road resurfaced. The option is to go via the beautifully resurfaced Alva Street or Drumsheugh Place. Heriot Row has opened again after being closed for two week for resurfacing between Howe Street and Dundas Street. There are a few…