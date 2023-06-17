Police have said they used a taser on a man who threatened them with an aggressive dog during a house raid in Midlothian.
A report by Police Scotland has revealed the Midlothian Community Action Team (MCAT) were carrying out a search warrant on a house in Gorebridge when the incident happened.
It said: “Upon entry to the address the male became violent and threatened to set an aggressive dog upon officers. A police Taser was deployed in response to the level of violence and resistance presented towards officers.”
Speaking to Midlothian Council’s Police and Fire and Rescue Board meeting this week, Local Area Commander James Robertson said the incident saw a large amount of stolen property recovered along with cannabis and cash and an arrest made.
He also revealed that in another incident the MCAT officers were called to a restaurant on Newbattle where the theft of a large amount of alcohol had been reported with a very quick outcome.
He said: “En route officers observed an intoxicated and suspicious male. He was stopped and searched and found in possession of the stolen alcohol. He was arrested and charged with the offence.”
The report on police activity during the first three months of this year revealed break-ins were down by just over 30 per cent with 90 fewer recorded incidents compared to the five year average with the detection rate of 25 per cent higher than the average for the rest of the Lothian and Scottish Borders division.
Antisocial behaviour incidents also fell by just over 17 per cent compared to the five year average but remained a ‘volume complaint’ with 4,854 reports.
Police said that following feedback from Midlothian communities on antisocial behaviour involving off-road motorbikes focus had been placed on the issue.
Mr Robertson said: “As part of Operation Jewel we have utilised successful new investigative techniques. This operation is currently ongoing across Midlothian and to date MCAT officers have seized four motorbikes that had been driven without insurance or licence, with the drivers reported for various offences.
“A further three no MOT driving tickets were issued by MCAT officers during routine patrols of Midlothian following proactive traffic stops.”
by Marie Sharp Local Democracy Reporter.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) is a public service news agency. It is funded by the BBC, provided by the local news sector (in Edinburgh that is Reach plc (the publisher behind Edinburgh Live and The Daily Record) and used by many qualifying partners. Local Democracy Reporters cover news about top-tier local authorities and other public service organisations.
