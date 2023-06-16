New Jock’s Lodge images show ‘High Street’ vision.
New images of the proposed Jock’s Lodge food and drinks venue have been released by developer Alumno and Orion Pub Company.
The planning application, which is recommended for approval by The City of Edinburgh Council later this month, includes 191 student rooms, as well as the ground floor commercial space which is intended to replace the existing public house with a new food and drink venue.
Andy Currie, of Orion Pub Company, who hope to take over the new commercial space said: “We are hugely excited to share these images of our proposed venue ‘The Jock’s Lodge’. It shows the quality, family friendly food and drinks venue we want to provide, which will sit at the heart of the community and ensure that the local ‘High Street’ feel is retained and enhanced. While the current venues on site are much-loved, they are past their best and simply can’t meet modern standards. This new development offers us the facilities to transform our business and provide a food and drink venue for the whole community.”
David Campbell of Alumno said: “The commercial space on the ground floor is key element of our scheme, and it replaces a number of vacant units and buildings which currently suffer from dilapidation and maintenance issues. As people will see from the new visuals, we intent to provide a high-quality new and sustainable space, which will enhance the community and help keep London Road and Wolseley Place vibrant and attractive.”
Alumno has further revised the application and has reduced the height by a total of 4.75 metres in line with surrounding building heights while also improving the amenity space to the rear of the development. Enhanced improvements to active travel infrastructure and bike parking have also been agreed with planners, as Alumno has sought to respond positively to comments made throughout the planning process.
Alumno has also added to their series of arts-based commissions with the Scottish artist Kenny Hunter. Kenny’s recent work includes Your Next Breath 2022, a series of sculptures in Surgeons Hall for NHS Scotland, and Here and There for the East Lothian Community Hospital in 2020.
Kenny said that he wants to develop his artistic response to the Jock’s Lodge site through the experience of the ‘traveller’. He said: “This new building could soon become home to many young people who come from villages, towns, other cities and nations to Edinburgh. This flow of humanity speaks to the origins of Jock’s Lodge as a staging post for the horse drawn coaches to London, then later a railyard on the still active East coast trainline connecting the capitals of Scotland and England together”
Through three related artworks, one figurative sculpture and two text panels, Kenny will address this ongoing history of a site in transition, both physical and experiential. He is also involved in the development of the historical onsite police box as a pop exhibition space for other local artists and groups to use on an ongoing basis.
Five things you need to know today
Nairns scoop eight awards Nairn’s, one of Edinburgh’s longest running businesses, has reason to celebrate after winning eight awards at the 2023 Free From Food Awards. Now in their 16th year, the Free From Food Awards recognise the best in free from food & drink across a diverse range of categories, and are viewed as the supreme mark…
Letter from Scotland
Walking on the bird-studded cliffs at St Abbs’ Head on a balmy day last weekend, it was easy to be lulled into believing that “God’s in his heaven and all’s right with the world.” But the past fortnight of dry, sunny, warm weather, with temperatures topping 30°C, may not last long. And indeed the official…
Ferguson signs for Hibs
Hibernian Women have signed 18-year-old forward Abbie Ferguson on a two-year deal from Celtic. Ferguson spent the majority of the 22/23 season on loan at SWPL side Partick Thistle scoring five goals and assisting eight times on Thistle’s run to finish in the top six. Abbie scored five goals for Scotland U19’s on her debut…
Pick Your Own opens this weekend at Craigies
Craigies Farm in South Queensferry is the place to be as they open their gates to people who want to pick their own fruit. The season begins with strawberries from 17 June and run until the end of October when there will be pumpkins and apples. The summer fruit grows in the polytunnels ensuring a…
Continue Reading Pick Your Own opens this weekend at Craigies
New Partnership Manager appointed to third sector supplier
City firm Social Print and Copy CIC (SP&C), which supplies copier and print solutions to the third sector in Scotland, has brought in Andrew Grant as Partnership Manager as part of its growth plan. Edinburgh-born Grant brings with him extensive experience both from the charity world and a business development perspective. He spent three-and-a-half years…
Continue Reading New Partnership Manager appointed to third sector supplier
Performing arts summer school back with a bang
Summer of fun promises to foster the next generation of performers An Edinburgh performing arts school is geared up to welcome budding young performers to its summer programmes. The MGA Academy of Performing Arts has launched two summer schools that will run this summer, aimed at inspiring young talents, and offering an insight into life…
Continue Reading Performing arts summer school back with a bang