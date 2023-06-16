New Jock’s Lodge images show ‘High Street’ vision.

New images of the proposed Jock’s Lodge food and drinks venue have been released by developer Alumno and Orion Pub Company.

The planning application, which is recommended for approval by The City of Edinburgh Council later this month, includes 191 student rooms, as well as the ground floor commercial space which is intended to replace the existing public house with a new food and drink venue.

Andy Currie, of Orion Pub Company, who hope to take over the new commercial space said: “We are hugely excited to share these images of our proposed venue ‘The Jock’s Lodge’. It shows the quality, family friendly food and drinks venue we want to provide, which will sit at the heart of the community and ensure that the local ‘High Street’ feel is retained and enhanced. While the current venues on site are much-loved, they are past their best and simply can’t meet modern standards. This new development offers us the facilities to transform our business and provide a food and drink venue for the whole community.”

David Campbell of Alumno said: “The commercial space on the ground floor is key element of our scheme, and it replaces a number of vacant units and buildings which currently suffer from dilapidation and maintenance issues. As people will see from the new visuals, we intent to provide a high-quality new and sustainable space, which will enhance the community and help keep London Road and Wolseley Place vibrant and attractive.”

Alumno has further revised the application and has reduced the height by a total of 4.75 metres in line with surrounding building heights while also improving the amenity space to the rear of the development. Enhanced improvements to active travel infrastructure and bike parking have also been agreed with planners, as Alumno has sought to respond positively to comments made throughout the planning process.

Alumno has also added to their series of arts-based commissions with the Scottish artist Kenny Hunter. Kenny’s recent work includes Your Next Breath 2022, a series of sculptures in Surgeons Hall for NHS Scotland, and Here and There for the East Lothian Community Hospital in 2020.

Kenny said that he wants to develop his artistic response to the Jock’s Lodge site through the experience of the ‘traveller’. He said: “This new building could soon become home to many young people who come from villages, towns, other cities and nations to Edinburgh. This flow of humanity speaks to the origins of Jock’s Lodge as a staging post for the horse drawn coaches to London, then later a railyard on the still active East coast trainline connecting the capitals of Scotland and England together”

Through three related artworks, one figurative sculpture and two text panels, Kenny will address this ongoing history of a site in transition, both physical and experiential. He is also involved in the development of the historical onsite police box as a pop exhibition space for other local artists and groups to use on an ongoing basis.

Your Next Breath by Kenny Hunter

