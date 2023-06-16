Nairns scoop eight awards
Nairn’s, one of Edinburgh’s longest running businesses, has reason to celebrate after winning eight awards at the 2023 Free From Food Awards.
Now in their 16th year, the Free From Food Awards recognise the best in free from food & drink across a diverse range of categories, and are viewed as the supreme mark of taste, quality and safety by the free from community.
Nairn’s said it is especially proud to have won a Gold award for Sourdough Flatbreads which was launched earlier this year to provide a first with the ‘tangy’ flavour of sourdough in the free from savoury biscuit sector. The awards’ panel of expert judges praised the product for its “great snap, good texture and flavour” as well as its “really good price point”.
All three flavours of the brand’s most recent launch – the Crunchy Oat Bars range that have up to 60% less sugar than the average cereal bar on the market – have also won awards. The oatcake manufacturer said that customers who want to turn to free from and lower sugar alternatives, or who have to for health reasons, do not have to compromise on taste with Nairn’s products.
New series of Love Scotland podcast released on Friday
The National Trust for Scotland has commissioned another series of the Love Scotland podcast hosted by Jackie Bird and series six begins on Friday featuring an interview with Diana Gabaldon. The new season of Outlander also begins the same day.
Jackie Bird, President of the National Trust for Scotland and host of Love Scotland podcast said: “Bringing the incredible stories of Scotland’s heritage to new audiences and sharing the rich history of the people and places of the National Trust for Scotland is a huge joy and privilege. There is so much nature, beauty and heritage to enjoy and explore.
“I’m thrilled to kickstart the sixth season of Love Scotland with none other than Diana Gabaldon to hear the in-depth story of her ties to Scotland, and how it inspired her world-famous Outlander book series. It is an episode filled with emotion and Diana’s sentimentality for Scotland.
“It has been fantastic to see the podcast grow and develop, and I hope listeners are as thrilled as I am with the new series. From James VI to Raeburn, we are exploring some of Scotland’s most famous people and places, resulting in a fascinating line up of episodes to come.”
You can listen and subscribe to Love Scotland on all the usual podcast channels, including Apple and Spotify.
The Proclaimers
The Proclaimers are playing at Leith Links this weekend. If you have your tickets then read this article here which is full of information about the gigs on Saturday and Sunday evenings.
Council to approve student flats for Jocks Lodge
A student flat development at Jock’s lodge which will replace the pub and other premises with a brand new street level parade of shops and a bar, has been recommended for approval.
There will be 191 student flats with 263 square metres of commercial space underneath.
How to subscribe to The Edinburgh Reporter
High Street vision for Jock’s Lodge
New Jock’s Lodge images show ‘High Street’ vision. New images of the proposed Jock’s Lodge food and drinks venue have been released by developer Alumno and Orion Pub Company.The planning application, which is recommended for approval by The City of Edinburgh Council later this month, includes 191 student rooms, as well as the ground floor…
Letter from Scotland
Walking on the bird-studded cliffs at St Abbs’ Head on a balmy day last weekend, it was easy to be lulled into believing that “God’s in his heaven and all’s right with the world.” But the past fortnight of dry, sunny, warm weather, with temperatures topping 30°C, may not last long. And indeed the official…
Ferguson signs for Hibs
Hibernian Women have signed 18-year-old forward Abbie Ferguson on a two-year deal from Celtic. Ferguson spent the majority of the 22/23 season on loan at SWPL side Partick Thistle scoring five goals and assisting eight times on Thistle’s run to finish in the top six. Abbie scored five goals for Scotland U19’s on her debut…
Pick Your Own opens this weekend at Craigies
Craigies Farm in South Queensferry is the place to be as they open their gates to people who want to pick their own fruit. The season begins with strawberries from 17 June and run until the end of October when there will be pumpkins and apples. The summer fruit grows in the polytunnels ensuring a…
Continue Reading Pick Your Own opens this weekend at Craigies
New Partnership Manager appointed to third sector supplier
City firm Social Print and Copy CIC (SP&C), which supplies copier and print solutions to the third sector in Scotland, has brought in Andrew Grant as Partnership Manager as part of its growth plan. Edinburgh-born Grant brings with him extensive experience both from the charity world and a business development perspective. He spent three-and-a-half years…
Continue Reading New Partnership Manager appointed to third sector supplier
Performing arts summer school back with a bang
Summer of fun promises to foster the next generation of performers An Edinburgh performing arts school is geared up to welcome budding young performers to its summer programmes. The MGA Academy of Performing Arts has launched two summer schools that will run this summer, aimed at inspiring young talents, and offering an insight into life…
Continue Reading Performing arts summer school back with a bang