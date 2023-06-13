The Proclaimers – Leith Links, Saturday 17 & Sunday 18 June 2023
With special guests Admiral Fallow, Hamish Hawk and Alas De Liona.
Gates open 4.00pm
There is a great line-up of some of Scotland’s best young musicians Leith Links for the day so make sure to go early and give them your support. DJ Tam Coyle will also entertain you with a selection of favourites and there’s a fantastic range of food and drinks available to enjoy at picnic tables throughout the day.
Getting to the Concert
There is NO designated public car parking for these shows so where possible do please use public transport to get yourselves there and home again.
Buses
There are several bus routes which drop off within minutes’ walk from the Leith Links.
1: Clermiston, Corstorphine, Stenhouse, Balgreen, Dalry, Fountainbridge, Princes Street, London Road, Easter Road, LEITH LINKS, Seafield.
49: Rosewell, Bonnyrigg, Dalkeith, Danderhall, Newington, Leith Walk, LEITH LINKS, Restalrig Road, Craigentinny, Portobello, Bingham, Asda, Fort Kinniard.
25: Heriot Watt University, Hermiston, Saughton, Dalry, Haymarket, Princes Street, Leith Walk, DUKE STREET, Lochend Road, Restalrig, Craigentinny.
34: Heriot Watt University, Hermiston, Saughton, Slateford, Fountain Park, Princes Street, London Road, Abbeyhill, Marionville, Restalrig Road, LEITH LINKS, Commercial Street, Ocean Terminal.
21: South Gyle/Clovenstone, Broomhouse, East Craigs, Davidson Mains, Drylaw, Sighthill, Ferry Road, Junction Street, DUKE STREET, Lochend Road, Craigentinny, Portobello, Duddingston, The Jewel, Niddrie, Greendykes, Royal Infirmary.
16: Bonaly, Redford, Oxgangs, Comiston, Greenbank, Morningside, Bruntsfield, Princes Street, LEITH WALK, Henderson Street, The Shore, Commercial Street, Newhaven, Granton, Muirhouse, Silverknowes.
Trams
The Edinburgh Trams are now also operating from the Airport through to Newhaven with services every seven minutes. The nearest stop is The Foot of the Walk.
IMPORTANT
At the end of the concert there will be a large number of people leaving the concert site at the same time so for everyone’s safety please be patient, take care when crossing the roads and if in a car drive slowly.
Accessibility
Please note that the concert will be held on a grass pitch with an uneven surface.
An accessible viewing platform is available within the tent – only ticket buyers who have purchased ‘accessible’ tickets will gain access to the platform.
Please note that flicker, strobe and other lighting effects may be used during the performances.
Age restrictions
Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over 18. The concert is not suitable for babies and small children. Older children should wear ear defenders or – if you don’t have these, you may request earplugs from event staff.
Food and Drink Village
Do go early and avoid the rush as there will be catering on site with an artisan food village with picnic tables, coffee outlet, and full licensed bars open throughout – see below menu of the fantastic outlets available on site.
Pizza Geeks, Mac Shack Mac’n’Cheese, Rost Fusion Food, inc burgers, Caravan of Courage Vegan, Hector & Harriet Coffee/Churros/Expresso Martinis, Tacos Fat Flamingo, Taberu Japanese, Oysterman & Mr Jamon, Trucksoft Ice cream, The Floss Bros Candy Floss and more.
If the above is not enough to get you there early then there is a wide programme of live music being served from 5pm (full stage times below).
4.00 – DJ Tam Coyle
5.00 – Alas de Liona
5.45 – Hamish Hawk
7.00 – Admiral Fallow
8.30 – The Proclaimers
Finish – 10pm approx.
Licensed bars
Please drink responsibly. Bars will operate ‘Check 25’ so please bring photo ID or – if you look under 25 – you may not be served. Free drinking water will be available.
Cash and card payments
The food and drink outlets are able to take card payments. There will not be a cash point on the concert site.
Smoking and vaping
Smoking, e-cigarettes or vaping is NOT allowed within the big top. Please be considerate of other concert goers within the rest of the site.
Meeting point
If you are with a group of friends, we recommend that you all agree on a meeting point as soon as you arrive on the site. Otherwise, it may be difficult to track each other down if you get separated.
Lost property
If you lose – or find – something on the concert site, please go to the welfare/first aid tent.
Litter
Please help us keep the concert site clean by using the bins provided around the site.
Artist merchandise
There will be a selection of artist merchandise available to buy at the concert.
Can I leave the site and come back in?
Leaving and then re-entering the concert site is not allowed except in exceptional circumstances. Please go to the security team at the box office if you have an urgent reason for leaving the site and need to re-enter.
Cameras
Do not bring large cameras or cameras with professional lenses to the concert. Small pocket cameras and phones are allowed. No selfie sticks.
Medication
If you have essential medication, please make it known to the Security Manager at the main entrance when you arrive – especially if it contains a needle.
Items that you might want to bring
It’s Summer… in Scotland… Please check the weather forecast before leaving home. Make sure you have the right clothing and footwear to stay dry, warm and comfortable. If it is going to be sunny make sure that you are protected with plenty of sun cream and something to cover your head/skin.
YOUR TICKETS! Organisers can’t let you in without them…
They advise arriving early at the concert site to avoid potential delays with traffic, parking, queues etc.
Items that you should NOT bring
Bad attitude – antisocial, drunken or aggressive behaviour will result in refusal at the entrance or ejection from the concert site WITHOUT REFUND. You are asked to enjoy yourself but make sure those around you can still do so too.
- Bags bigger than an A4 piece of paper/laptop size/small handbags (there is no cloakroom).
- Alcohol – you may not bring alcohol on site. We are a licensed premises so it’s against the law.
- Glass bottles, plastic bottles or cans (only unopened bottles of water will be allowed on site. If you are bringing a re-useable bottle there is free drinking water on site).
- Umbrellas.
- Chairs (folding or otherwise).
- Thermos or Hip flasks.
- Professional cameras.
- Dogs or other pets (except assistance dogs).
- Pushchairs.
- Flares/fireworks.
- Illegal drugs.
The above is not an exhaustive list – organisers ask you to be sensible about what you bring with you. Bags will be searched and you may be patted down.
When leaving the concert please be considerate to our neighbours.
Mobile phone reception and charging
There is good mobile reception on the concert site. There are no phone charging facilities so please make sure you are fully charged before leaving home.
