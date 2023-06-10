Craig Duncan took these fabulous drone shots of George Street on Saturday in the sunshine.

When we visited the street in the early afternoon hundreds of people were there to catch a glimpse of the supercars taking part in Gumball 3000.

As you can see things had started to get busy at around 3.30pm when the first shot below was photographed, but activity had calmed by 7.30pm when the second was taken and the shadows were beginning to fall over the street.

©Craig Duncan

©Craig Duncan

Craig is a fully qualified commercial drone pilot and all shots were taken under all CAA rules.

