The city centre was full of petrolheads on Saturday attracted by the sight of the 100 supercars which are setting off from the capital on Sunday morning.

First setting a heading for London the drivers then head to Amsterdam, through the Alps, Venice, Budapest and then Porto Montenegro.

Today in George Street parts of the parking areas were cordoned off to allow the cars to be parked in a secure area and also allow the public to have a good look at them. Lots of other supercar owners had brought their own souped up vehicles into the city centre but were being ushered gently away from the street by security staff who were citing reasons of safety. It is clear that the organisers have issued instructions to the Gumball drivers about safety while they are in the city. A dinner is being held at Edinburgh Castle on Saturday night ahead of the start.

One of the cars which photographer Ross Nixon spotted is that belonging to Maxmillion Cooper who founded Gumball 3000. (see below).

Superstars will participate in the 24th Annual Gumball 3000 Rally to raise money for the Gumball 3000 Foundation (non-profit) to support a variety of youth-based projects in low-income communities. Driving from Edinburgh to Montenegro in just 6 days, the spectacular entry grid of over 100 vehicles includes custom classics to futuristic hypercars – from Bugattis to Beetles.

Hundreds of people had gathered in the sunshine in the city centre and many of the restaurants looked extremely busy. Welcome custom indeed.

https://gumball3000.com/pages/edinburgh

Shmee150

Maximillion Cooper’s car

Dailydrivenexotics car

