The city centre was full of petrolheads on Saturday attracted by the sight of the 100 supercars which are setting off from the capital on Sunday morning.
First setting a heading for London the drivers then head to Amsterdam, through the Alps, Venice, Budapest and then Porto Montenegro.
Today in George Street parts of the parking areas were cordoned off to allow the cars to be parked in a secure area and also allow the public to have a good look at them. Lots of other supercar owners had brought their own souped up vehicles into the city centre but were being ushered gently away from the street by security staff who were citing reasons of safety. It is clear that the organisers have issued instructions to the Gumball drivers about safety while they are in the city. A dinner is being held at Edinburgh Castle on Saturday night ahead of the start.
One of the cars which photographer Ross Nixon spotted is that belonging to Maxmillion Cooper who founded Gumball 3000. (see below).
Superstars will participate in the 24th Annual Gumball 3000 Rally to raise money for the Gumball 3000 Foundation (non-profit) to support a variety of youth-based projects in low-income communities. Driving from Edinburgh to Montenegro in just 6 days, the spectacular entry grid of over 100 vehicles includes custom classics to futuristic hypercars – from Bugattis to Beetles.
Hundreds of people had gathered in the sunshine in the city centre and many of the restaurants looked extremely busy. Welcome custom indeed.
https://gumball3000.com/pages/edinburgh
Gumball 3000 Drone shots over George Street
Craig Duncan took these fabulous drone shots of George Street on Saturday in the sunshine. When we visited the street in the early afternoon hundreds of people were there to catch a glimpse of the supercars taking part in Gumball 3000. As you can see things had started to get busy at around 3.30pm when…
Continue Reading Gumball 3000 Drone shots over George Street
Confident Complin targets points at Berwick
Mildenhall skipper Lee Complin is confident of a strong showing from the Fen Tigers when they visit his former club Berwick (Saturday, 7pm) in the National Development League. The Fen Tigers ended a busy period of NDL matches with defeat at Oxford on Tuesday, but have already been successful on the road this season at…
Continue Reading Confident Complin targets points at Berwick
Second release by Edinburgh whisky bottler
Edinburgh-based bottler, Tri Carragh, has launched its second independent release of single-malt Scotch whisky and the trio of bottles are available on the Tri Carragh website and through selected stockists. The release includes whisky from Glen Garioch, Jura and Ardmore distilleries. Glen Garioch (RRP: £99.50) includes an aroma of sweet cherry drops, vanilla, and Victoria sponge cake with subtle herbal undertones. Its taste…
Tigers celebrate and boss Brown praises team and fans
Glasgow Tigers’ manager Cami Brown hailed the “professional job” his side produced to win at Edinburgh after his men secured a 51-39 victory at Armadale against Stellar Monarchs in their opening Championship clash. Mr Brown’s boys were always in control against a depleted home side who were missing their top two, Josh Pickering and Craig…
Continue Reading Tigers celebrate and boss Brown praises team and fans
Bandits mauled again by Bears
Berwick Bandits losing streak to Redcar Bears now stands at nine. Bandits did get off to a flyer in Cleveland but any hopes of a win quickly evaporated and the Borders men eventually lost 57-33. One plus point was the former of Reserve Jake Mulford. He averaged less than half a point from his three…
Fans criticise Monarchs after home defeat to Tigers
Stellar Monarchs bosses woke on Saturday to criticism on social media from fans disappointed with the performance of their team in the 51-39 home defeat to arch rivals Glasgow Tigers. Alex Harkess, Monarchs’ team manager, admitted: “We let too many points slip away.” It was Monarchs’ third straight home league loss to the Ashfield men,…
Continue Reading Fans criticise Monarchs after home defeat to Tigers