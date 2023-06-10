The city centre was full of petrolheads on Saturday attracted by the sight of the 100 supercars which are setting off from the capital on Sunday morning.

First setting a heading for London the drivers then head to Amsterdam, through the Alps, Venice, Budapest and then Porto Montenegro.

Today in George Street parts of the parking areas were cordoned off to allow the cars to be parked in a secure area and also allow the public to have a good look at them. Lots of other supercar owners had brought their own souped up vehicles into the city centre but were being ushered gently away from the street by security staff who were citing reasons of safety. It is clear that the organisers have issued instructions to the Gumball drivers about safety while they are in the city. A dinner is being held at Edinburgh Castle on Saturday night ahead of the start.

One of the cars which photographer Ross Nixon spotted is that belonging to Maxmillion Cooper who founded Gumball 3000. (see below).

Superstars will participate in the 24th Annual Gumball 3000 Rally to raise money for the Gumball 3000 Foundation (non-profit) to support a variety of youth-based projects in low-income communities. Driving from Edinburgh to Montenegro in just 6 days, the spectacular entry grid of over 100 vehicles includes custom classics to futuristic hypercars – from Bugattis to Beetles.

Hundreds of people had gathered in the sunshine in the city centre and many of the restaurants looked extremely busy. Welcome custom indeed.

https://gumball3000.com/pages/edinburgh

Shmee150
Maximillion Cooper’s car
Dailydrivenexotics car

Second release by Edinburgh whisky bottler

Edinburgh-based bottler, Tri Carragh, has launched its second independent release of single-malt Scotch whisky and the trio of bottles are available on the Tri Carragh website and through selected stockists. The release includes whisky from Glen Garioch, Jura and Ardmore distilleries. Glen Garioch (RRP: £99.50) includes an aroma of sweet cherry drops, vanilla, and Victoria sponge cake with subtle herbal undertones. Its taste…

Continue Reading Second release by Edinburgh whisky bottler

Tigers celebrate and boss Brown praises team and fans

Glasgow Tigers’ manager Cami Brown hailed the “professional job” his side produced to win at Edinburgh after his men secured a 51-39 victory at Armadale against Stellar Monarchs in their opening Championship clash.  Mr Brown’s boys were always in control against a depleted home side who were missing their top two, Josh Pickering and Craig…

Continue Reading Tigers celebrate and boss Brown praises team and fans

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.