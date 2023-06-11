The council has advised that Magdala Crescent will be closed next week to allow Scottish Water to carry out works to repair a broken main.

This is currently affecting works on the City Centre West to East Link project (CCWEL).

Haymarket Terrace is already closed to traffic because of the major roads project, and on Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 June, traffic will be diverted by way of Ravelston Dykes and Queensferry Street.

There will be no eastbound bus services on the A8 between Murrayfield Road and Haymarket while the works are taking place. It is best to check with Lothian before taking the bus.

Haymarket Terrace Roadworks. Photo © 2023 Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

