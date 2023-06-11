The council has advised that Magdala Crescent will be closed next week to allow Scottish Water to carry out works to repair a broken main.

This is currently affecting works on the City Centre West to East Link project (CCWEL).

Haymarket Terrace is already closed to traffic because of the major roads project, and on Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 June, traffic will be diverted by way of Ravelston Dykes and Queensferry Street.

There will be no eastbound bus services on the A8 between Murrayfield Road and Haymarket while the works are taking place. It is best to check with Lothian before taking the bus.

Loader Loading…
EAD Logo Taking too long?

Reload Reload document
| Open Open in new tab
Haymarket Terrace Roadworks. Photo © 2023 Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Photos – Gumball 3000 Day Two – flag drop in Edinburgh

The Gumball 3000 event which took over the city centre this weekend is not all about cars, part of its purpose is to raise funds for The Gumball 3000 Foundation. On Saturday night at Edinburgh Castle the positions on the grid were put up for auction and £500,000 was raised. The team Texas Express, with…

Continue Reading Photos – Gumball 3000 Day Two – flag drop in Edinburgh

Second release by Edinburgh whisky bottler

Edinburgh-based bottler, Tri Carragh, has launched its second independent release of single-malt Scotch whisky and the trio of bottles are available on the Tri Carragh website and through selected stockists. The release includes whisky from Glen Garioch, Jura and Ardmore distilleries. Glen Garioch (RRP: £99.50) includes an aroma of sweet cherry drops, vanilla, and Victoria sponge cake with subtle herbal undertones. Its taste…

Continue Reading Second release by Edinburgh whisky bottler

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.