The Royal Highland Show is supported by The Royal Bank of Scotlandnd it opens on Thursday at Ingliston running until 25 June 2023.

The first show was held in 1822 on a site that is now home to The Scottish Parliament. Today, it is Scotland’s biggest outdoor event attracting around 200,000 people and regarded as one of Europe’s best agribusiness shows. It is the Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland’s largest fundraising event.

On Wednesday all the stockmen and women, and farmers are readying their sheep cattle and horses for the competitive few days ahead.

All photos Alan Simpson Photography

Royal Highland Show Edinburgh preparation day Morton of Brygarth miniature Shetland and Bobby “Shire 4 yrs from Isle of Sheppie”

Royal Highland Show Edinburgh preparation day Morton of Brygarth miniature Shetland and Bobby “Shire 4 yrs from Isle of Sheppie”

Royal Highland Show Edinburgh preparation day Morton of Brygarth miniature Shetland and Bobby “Shire 4 yrs from Isle of Sheppie”

Royal Highland Show Edinburgh preparation day Katherine Jenkinson,Carlisle with Jersey calf

Royal Highland Show Edinburgh preparation day Katherine Jenkinson,Carlisle with Jersey calf

Royal Highland Show Edinburgh preparation day Carrie 10yr old Jack Russell Hildaland Laird Beef Shorthorn

Royal Highland Show Edinburgh preparation day

Royal Highland Show Edinburgh preparation day

Royal Highland Show Edinburgh preparation day

Royal Highland Show Edinburgh preparation day

Royal Highland Show Edinburgh preparation day

Royal Highland Show Edinburgh preparation day

Royal Highland Show Edinburgh preparation dayArran Davidson 3 and Albert billings 4 from Castle Douglas

Royal Highland Show Edinburgh preparation day

Royal Highland Show Edinburgh preparation day

Royal Highland Show Edinburgh preparation day

Royal Highland Show Edinburgh preparation day

Royal Highland Show Edinburgh preparation day

Royal Highland Show Edinburgh preparation day

Royal Highland Show Edinburgh preparation day

Royal Highland Show Edinburgh preparation day

Royal Highland Show Edinburgh preparation day

Royal Highland Show Edinburgh preparation dayCarrie 10yr old Jack russell Hildaland Laird Beef Shorthorn

Royal Highland Show Edinburgh preparation day Carrie 10yr old Jack russell Hildaland Laird Beef Shorthorn

Royal Highland Show Edinburgh preparation day

Royal Highland Show Edinburgh preparation day

Royal Highland Show Edinburgh preparation day Katherine Jenkinson,Carlisle with Jersey calf

Royal Highland Show Edinburgh preparation day Katherine Jenkinson,Carlisle with Jersey calf

Royal Highland Show Edinburgh preparation dayKatherine Jenkinson,Carlisle with Jersey calf

Royal Highland Show Edinburgh preparation dayKatherine Jenkinson,Carlisle with Jersey calf

Royal Highland Show Edinburgh preparation dayKatherine Jenkinson,Carlisle with Jersey calf

Royal Highland Show Edinburgh preparation dayMorton of Brygarth miniature Shetland and Bobby “Shire 4 yrs from Isle of Sheppie”

Royal Highland Show Edinburgh preparation dayMorton of Brygarth miniature Shetland and Bobby “Shire 4 yrs from Isle of Sheppie”

Royal Highland Show Edinburgh preparation day Morton of Brygarth miniature Shetland and Bobby “Shire 4 yrs from Isle of Sheppie”

Royal Highland Show Edinburgh preparation dayMorton of Brygarth miniature Shetland and Bobby “Shire 4 yrs from Isle of Sheppie”

Royal Highland Show Edinburgh preparation dayMorton of Brygarth miniature Shetland and Bobby “Shire 4 yrs from Isle of Sheppie”

Like this: Like Loading...