The Royal Highland Show is supported by The Royal Bank of Scotlandnd it opens on Thursday at Ingliston running until 25 June 2023.
The first show was held in 1822 on a site that is now home to The Scottish Parliament. Today, it is Scotland’s biggest outdoor event attracting around 200,000 people and regarded as one of Europe’s best agribusiness shows. It is the Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland’s largest fundraising event.
On Wednesday all the stockmen and women, and farmers are readying their sheep cattle and horses for the competitive few days ahead.
All photos Alan Simpson Photography
Five things you need to know today
Make Music Day Today is Make Music Day and there will be music of all kinds in the libraries all over the city including Corstorphine, Muirhouse, Gilmerton, Craigmillar, Portobello and Stockbridge. There are simple rules to the day – events must take place today and must be free to take part in and watch, and…
Edinburgh East MP holding cost of living event
Tommy Sheppard MP is hosting a free advice event with local and national organisations to help constituents through the ongoing cost of living crisis. It will take place on Friday 23 June at The Greyfriars Charteris Centre, 138-140 Pleasance, EH8 9RR, and will run on a drop-in basis from 2pm to 4pm. Representatives from Citizens…
Continue Reading Edinburgh East MP holding cost of living event
Dog of the Week – Louie Longlegs (Lurcher)
Louie Longlegs, an affectionate 8-year-old Lurcher, would love to find his forever family. With his remarkable stature and lively limbs, Louie Longlegs gracefully commands attention wherever he goes, he truly flourishes when surrounded by his favourite people who are ready to shower him with abundant affection. Louie Longlegs can live with children over the age…
Bonnie & Wild – collaboration is the name of the game
Small food and drink businesses and start ups are popping up at Bonnie & Wild in a series of collaborations with the Food Hall. This weekend the Sri Lankan street food kitchen team Kochchi will become Okanda. The new Okanda kitchen concept is the creation of Suki Jayaratne and Shehan Fernando who have won awards…
Continue Reading Bonnie & Wild – collaboration is the name of the game
Sarah is going to New Zealand with the police
Sarah Burns (15) from Edinburgh is visiting New Zealand as part of a group of 13 young people who are part of the Police Scotland Youth Volunteer programme. The whole group will take part in an International Leadership and Development Course run by Blue Light New Zealand from 28 July to 12 August 2023. Inspector…
Continue Reading Sarah is going to New Zealand with the police
Notley signs new deal with Hibs
Hibernian Women have signed Ellis Notley on a new two-year deal. Ellis joined the club when she was 13 and has since worked her way up through the youth ranks before making her debut for the first team in 2016. Since then, Ellis has become a regular and has now made more than 150 appearances…