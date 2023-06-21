Artist in the Window at Art & Craft Collective.

If you have a bag or other leather item which you would like to give new life, please go along to the next Artist in the Window event at Art & Craft Collective, 93 Causewayside EH9 1QG anytime between 2.30 and 4 pm on Sunday 25 June.

Leather that Lasts restores and repairs vintage bags and uses scrap bookbinding and sofa leather to make purses, pouches and bookmarks.

