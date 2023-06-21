Artist in the Window at Art & Craft Collective.

If you have a bag or other leather item which you would like to give new life, please go along to the next Artist in the Window event at Art & Craft Collective, 93 Causewayside EH9 1QG anytime between 2.30 and 4 pm on Sunday 25 June.

Leather that Lasts restores and repairs vintage bags and uses scrap bookbinding and sofa leather to make purses, pouches and bookmarks.

Pride of Scotland winners announced

Two of the Pride of Scotland winners who will be honoured at the Awards ceremony on Thursday night are based in Edinburgh. Sean Donnelly from the Clown Doctors will be recognised with the Community Hero award and Ruth Moss will receive the Special Recognition Award. Ruth’s daughter Sophie Parkinson took her own life at the…

UK Government will “show its support” at the Highland Show

The UK Government says it will will show its support for Scotland’s agricultural, food, drink and farming sectors at the Royal Highland Show which begins on Thursday. The UK Government has a tent at the show with “exciting interactive displays”. There will also be a number of UK Government funded projects on display – like…

