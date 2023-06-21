Artist in the Window at Art & Craft Collective.
If you have a bag or other leather item which you would like to give new life, please go along to the next Artist in the Window event at Art & Craft Collective, 93 Causewayside EH9 1QG anytime between 2.30 and 4 pm on Sunday 25 June.
Leather that Lasts restores and repairs vintage bags and uses scrap bookbinding and sofa leather to make purses, pouches and bookmarks.
Pride of Scotland winners announced
Two of the Pride of Scotland winners who will be honoured at the Awards ceremony on Thursday night are based in Edinburgh. Sean Donnelly from the Clown Doctors will be recognised with the Community Hero award and Ruth Moss will receive the Special Recognition Award. Ruth’s daughter Sophie Parkinson took her own life at the…
Fireworks safety laws come into effect
The Scottish Government has given local authorities powers to reduce the effect of fireworks. From today any council can designate an area as a Firework Control Zone making it a criminal offence to ignite a firework or knowingly throw a lit firework in such an area. Councils will set the zones up where there are…
Windrush Generation celebrated in portraits at the palace
At the Palace of Holyroodhouse the Windrush Generation is celebrated in a series of ten new portraits. These will go on public display for the first time from Thursday for visitors to Edinburgh’s royal palace. The portraits were commissioned by His Majesty The King in 2022 when he was still Duke of Rothesay, and the…
Continue Reading Windrush Generation celebrated in portraits at the palace
New city music company to support Scottish arts sector
Edinburgh entrepreneur Gavin McAdam has launched a new music company to help breathe new life into the arts sector in Scotland. The ambitious venture has brought together a team of talented classical musicians to form ‘Back In Time For Tea’ who are composing a unique new sound of cross genre musical classics in an eclectic…
Continue Reading New city music company to support Scottish arts sector
Special concert celebrates a year of Big Noise Wester Hailes
A special concert has been held to celebrate the first year of Big Noise Wester Hailes. The music and social change programme began last year and now works with about 400 children and their families each week. The music is a route to encouraging and supporting children and young people to reach their full potential.…
Continue Reading Special concert celebrates a year of Big Noise Wester Hailes
UK Government will “show its support” at the Highland Show
The UK Government says it will will show its support for Scotland’s agricultural, food, drink and farming sectors at the Royal Highland Show which begins on Thursday. The UK Government has a tent at the show with “exciting interactive displays”. There will also be a number of UK Government funded projects on display – like…
Continue Reading UK Government will “show its support” at the Highland Show