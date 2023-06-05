Love Music Community Choir

The Love Music Community Choir continues its 10th anniversary celebrations by bringing together 500 singers on the Usher Hall stage in a celebration of community singing on 19 June. The singers will be joined by the Edinburgh Ukrainian Choir, Phoenix Choir Edinburgh, and Soundhouse Choir, alongside seven times winner at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, special guest Karine Polwart, the genre-defying pianist Dave Milligan, and Oi Musica with its street band The Shunpike Social Club. The concert will be streamed live on YouTube to make it accessible for those who can’t make it to the hall.

The event features an eclectic programme including soul, gospel, folk, pop and massed choral anthems by songwriters including Big Country and The Cranberries, and a Ukrainian folk song. ‘Enough Is Enough’ written by Karine Polwart, Oi Musica and Heather Macleod of Soundhouse Choir, was written in response to the recent COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow in 2021 and is one of two large scale works in the concert alongside ‘One Day Like This’ by Elbow, which will feature all 500 singers on stage alongside the brass section of Oi Musica and its street band The Shunpike Social Club. Love Music is delighted that the Edinburgh Ukrainian Choir is joining the Edinburgh Sings community collaboration to welcome new residents to the city and the Usher Hall.

Formed in 2013, Love Music joined forces with Edinburgh’s Usher Hall to create the UK’s largest community choir, growing to over 350 singers and recently with members participating online from across the globe. The choir has a history of unique collaborations with world renowned artists, including champion beatboxer Hobbit, Edinburgh City organist John Kitchen, singer songwriter Karine Polwart, the Dave Milligan Trio, opera soprano Anne Sophie Duprels, jazz musician Denys Baptiste, piper Steven Blake, and Manchester band James! The choir is proud to have Edinburgh’s Lord Provost as its Patron.

Love Music choirs are inclusive and accessible, for both choir members and audience alike. Not everyone feels ready to sit and sing together in the same space, but thanks to technology, the joy of singing together and being part of this community are still possible. In this hybrid concert, we welcome singers on stage alongside those joining in from home, and the audience has the option of coming to watch in person or tuning in online.

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society say they are delighted to welcome back Cirrus Logic as a returning sponsor.

Their support is vital to ensuring the Fringe’s continued success as a valued and enriching cultural experience in Scotland’s capital.

Shona McCarthy, Chief Executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, said: “I am very proud of our partnership with Cirrus Logic. They came to the rescue when we most needed it and have chosen to continue their valuable support of the Fringe in 2023. Their investment is enabling the Fringe Society’s support services for artists as the Fringe continues in recovery from the pandemic.

“As I’ve said many times, the Fringe is a team effort, which requires the input of so many in this city and beyond, so it’s incredibly gratifying to see a company with roots in Edinburgh, and a commitment to a culture of creativity, continuing to invest in its cultural life and vitality.”

Andy Brannan, Vice President of Cirrus Logic, said: “We look forward to another exciting Festival Fringe in 2023. Our team is hugely inspired by the Fringe Society’s vision “to give anyone a stage and everyone a seat,” and we are proud to help continue this fantastic cultural celebration.”

Cirrus Logic is a leading supplier of innovative solutions in audio, voice and haptics for devices including smartphones, tablets, truly wireless headsets, wearables, laptops and AR/VR headsets. Since 1998, the company’s headquarters have been in Austin, Texas and they have an office in Edinburgh’s Quartermile.

The Declaration of Arbroath is only on view for one month at the National Museum of Scotland and it is free to see. This is truly a once in a generation opportunity as the last time it was on view was 18 years ago.

Two days until the tram runs to Newhaven

It is only two days now until the newest part of the line becomes operational. We are getting a wee preview on Tuesday and hope to bring you some footage and photos of the tram moving along from Picardy Place and back again. The tram is still fairly new in the city, but this part is long-awaited, and we think it should make a big difference to that part of Edinburgh.

Our spread in the latest issue of our paper is devoted to Ocean Terminal, and our hopes that it is rejuvenated by the mass mover of people that the tram is.

Transport Convener Scott Arthur and Council Leader Cammy Day announced the date for Trams to Newhaven to open to passengers – 7 June 2023 PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

