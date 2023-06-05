The Seagrove Sessions will be a must listen for anyone looking for a podcast with local content.

The first episode has already been released with regular updates planned.

The podcast will comprise a series of episodes each about 15 to 30 minutes long, featuring the stories and memories of the people who attend the Seagrove Centre in Restalrig. The first will concentrate on childhood and talking about memories of growing up in Edinburgh.

Miles Tubb is Deputy Manager at North Edinburgh Dementia Care which is based at the Seagrove Centre on Fleming Place where Miles has recorded and edited the podcasts. He said that people often think that anyone with dementia has no memories but that this project will tap into long term memories.

The second episode will feature Doris who was in The Singing Street a short film made in 1951 at Norton Park School by a group of teachers. (The building is now a business centre beside Easter Road Stadium). The film shows children on the streets skipping and playing games. It is a fascinating archive of the old songs which were sung while playing the games. Doris will share her memories of how it was filmed.

Miles explained that Seagrove Centre welcomes around 60 people each week. He continued: “We have nine members of staff and our funding comes from a certain number of council-funded places and some privately funded. Our patch runs from Portobello to Newhaven, and we hire a minibus to pick most people up. We put on all sorts of activities – a lot of music, a lot of arts and crafts, and a lot of reminiscence which is the background in my own career. Basically we want to get people socially and physically active, we serve them lunch and they they are taken home again by bus. We have people who come in to run some physical activity using balls to get the upper body going. We also have many people who love the dancing that we do here. It also offers a break for carers and loved ones. Covid and lockdown affected so many people, and most certainly older people.

There will be a link to the podcast on the North Dementia Care Facebook page.

Some future episodes may also explain the kind of work that North Edinburgh Dementia Care do helping people with dementia live more active lives.

(The Singing Streets shows a great deal of Edinburgh in 1950 including we believe the top of Victoria Street at 15:01, when the National Library of Scotland was just a frame eventually completed as the building we know today in 1956.)

