Brunstane Bowling Club is putting down a marker to recruit new members.

Founded in 1925, originally as a railway club for LNER staff, the club has a thriving junior section and is encouraging youngsters to take up the social sport.

Coaching is available to new members if required and a link has been established with Brunstane Primary School with primary 7 pupils visiting the club for six weeks during May and June.

Teenage club member Jessica Young (pictured), a third year pupil at Portobello High School, is an example of how young bowlers can thrive. The club’s junior champion for the past two years, 15-year-old Jessica has also represented Edinburgh at under-17 level and recently won the Midlothian indoor pairs and singles titles.

A club spokesman said: “We would welcome anyone of any age to come along and find out a little about bowls and to come and try the game, enjoy the company of members like Jessica and perhaps emulate her success. It’s fun and can be competitive, if you want, but there is no need to be athletic.”

For more information contact the club on 0131 657 4417 or Keith Young on 0774 834186.

