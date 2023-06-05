Pianodrome has entertained audiences here in Edinburgh since it was first created in 2017, and now it has become an international attraction with a residency at Charlotte SHOUT! in North Carolina.
Tim Vincent-Smith and Matt Wright the creators of Pianodrome are permanently based in Edinburgh and built the first amphitheatre from recycled pianos six years ago. The Pianodrome in various shapes and sizes has entertained in the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, The Pitt, the Old Royal High and originally as a mini version in Fountainbridge. The duo went to the US to train artists and builders in making the American version for the community festival. Both are also musicians and the idea is to create a place to perform.
Pianodrome’s ethos is that “No piano is waste, and no person is un-musical” and the creators have a vision of the Pianopticon – an international network of Pianodrome amphitheatres as the environmental alternative to excessive touring.
The amphitheatre was installed at Grace AME Zion Church one of three historic buildings that create The Brooklyn Collective in Uptown Charlotte.
Pianodrome also run their Adopt a Piano project and that is where the story moves to the city centre. Carina Contini of The Scottish Café & Restaurant in Princes Street Gardens has just adopted a piano which they have installed for anyone to sit down and play a tune. But the link to the Pianodrome runs deeper than that. Tim shared with Carina that the idea for Pianodrome was dreamed up over a cup of coffee in the Scottish Café.
As Carina said “Serendipity!”
Volunteers’ Week – one volunteer is helping Voiceability
A University of Edinburgh graduate has spoken during Volunteers’ Week about why he decided to volunteer in the city for a voice and rights charity. Barney Bussell – who lives in the Newington area – has been volunteering since April for VoiceAbility, which supports people to be heard in decisions about their health, care and…
Hot tip – Durbar Indian Kitchen is open now
There’s a new kid on the block in Shandwick Place – Durbar Indian Kitchen. This is brought to you by the team who run one of my favourite Asian restaurants in Edinburgh, The Khukuri Nepalese Restaurant at West Maitland Street. It’s a brave person who takes on another failed Indian restaurant, but that’s exactly what…
Firm supporting local fundraising event
Pettycur Bay Holiday Park is lead sponsor of the local Footsteps Perfect 10 Fundraising event. Aiming to raise £10,000, with ten teams of ten people taking part in a dancing session where each person hopes to dance 10,000 steps, the funds will be donated to ten different local charities chosen by the event’s business sponsors.…
Decisions on spending tourist tax “should be made by council”
The leader of The City of Edinburgh Council has called on The Scottish Government to “let us decide” what the proceeds of a tourist tax should be spent on. Cllr Cammy day said Holyrood’s recently published visitor levy bill was “a good start” but “not entirely where we want it to be yet”. It would…
Council congratulations on Rose win
Linlithgow Rose Football Club, which has achieved championship success, will receive a letter of congratulations from West Lothian Council. Councillors unanimously agreed a motion raised by Linlithgow councillor Pauline Orr congratulating Linlithgow Rose on winning the Premier Division of the East of Scotland Football League for the 2022 to 2023 season. In her motion the SNP councillor…
Fifield takes The Secret Path to musical expression
Fraser Fifield, the University of Edinburgh’s current traditional musician in residence, releases a new album this month, The Secret Path, demonstrating his skills on one of traditional music’s simplest and most portable instruments, the low D whistle. Fifield is a virtuoso who can deliver infinite, deeply felt personal expression on the whistle, which on The…
