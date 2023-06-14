A major fire broke out in a block of flats at East Craigs on Wednesday afternoon leading to the local primary school being evacuated.

A fire took hold in a top floor flat in Craigievar House, Craigmount Brae at around 3pm. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said that nine crews were in attendance with two high reach appliances and a command support unit.Flames and huge plumes of smoke were seen coming from the building. Locals were advised to close their windows and doors.

Earlier in the day the fire service said several people were unaccounted for, but a spokesperson for SFRS said: “We were alerted at 3.08pm on Wednesday, 14 June to reports of a fire within a block of flats in Edinburgh.

“Operations Control mobilised 10 fire appliances plus specialist resources to the city’s Craigmount Brae, where firefighters are currently working to extinguish a fire within the building’s roof space.

“Two casualties were passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service. All persons are now accounted for”.

Fire in block of flats next to the Mid Yoken pub in Bughtlin Edinburgh ALL PHOTOS AND VIDEO © 2023 Alan Simpson Photography

