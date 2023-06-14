Justice Secretary Angela Constance has commented on the appointment of Jo Farrell as Police Scotland’s first female Chief Constable by the Scottish Police Authority.

The current Chief Constable of Durham Constabulary, Ms Farrell was appointed following a robust six-week assessment process and will take up the post later this year, replacing Sir Iain Livingstone QPM, who is retiring in August.

Ms Constance, who approved the SPA’s appointment, said: “I am delighted that Jo Farrell has been appointed as Police Scotland’s new Chief Constable following the Scottish Police Authority’s rigorous selection process.

“Jo is the first women to be appointed to this role. As the force marks its 10thanniversary year, she has shown she has the skills needed to lead the service into the next decade and meet the challenges ahead.

“Thanks to the dedication and work of the police, recorded crime rates overall are at record low levels and we have a service that is unique in the UK with an embedded human rights focus.

“Policing will continue to be an absolute priority for this government, as evidenced by the £1.45 billion we have allocated to support it in 2023-24. I look forward to working with the new Chief Constable as the service continues to build on its significant strengths.

“I also want to pay tribute to Sir Iain for his bold leadership and wider service to keeping communities safe during a lengthy, distinguished career in policing. He leaves Police Scotland in great shape after leading it through unprecedented times.”

Martyn Evans, Chair of the Authority and the Selection Panel who interviewed candidates for the role, announced the appointment saying:

“I am delighted to have had such an excellent calibre of applicants to this important role and now announce the appointment of Jo Farrell as the next Chief Constable of Police Scotland.

“Jo is an outstanding and highly experienced senior police leader who has made an exceptional contribution to policing over her extensive career. With a proven history of innovative policing, Ms Farrell has led Durham Constabulary for the last 4-years where it was graded as ‘outstanding’ for its disruption of organised crime and how it achieves value for money. She also has UK wide experience heading the demanding Digital Data and Technology portfolio for the National Police Chiefs’ Council.

“As Chief Constable of Police Scotland, Jo Farrell will bring exceptional professionalism, building on the high level of policing operational stability and effectiveness achieved in recent years and further accelerate the culture change programmes. I look forward to working with her.”

Jo Farrell said: “This really is a day of mixed emotions. I am immensely proud to have served as Chief Constable of Durham and equally proud of everything the force has achieved over that time.

“Over the last six years, I have worked with some extraordinarily talented and committed people, dedicated to keeping County Durham and Darlington safe, and it has been a very difficult decision to leave.

“But as Chief Constable of Police Scotland I have been offered a unique opportunity to take on one of the most exciting and challenging jobs in UK policing.”

Police Scotland’s current Chief Constable, Sir Iain Livingstone QPM said: “I congratulate Jo Farrell and look forward to working with her to ensure an effective handover that will maintain stability in Police Scotland.

“Leading our outstanding officers and staff as Scotland’s Chief Constable is an enormous privilege. I have great confidence Jo will continue to develop our service to protect and serve our fellow citizens.”

Craig Naylor, His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary for Scotland, has welcomed the appointment of Jo Farrell as the next Chief Constable of Scotland:

“I was invited to provide assurance that the process was fair, open and transparent and have written to the Chair of the Scottish Police Authority confirming this and recognising the significant investment the candidates brought to this process and the high standards that they demonstrated.

“I would like to extend my congratulations to the next Chief Constable and look forward to building on close and effective relationships between Police Scotland and HMICS while we all strive to improve policing across Scotland.”

