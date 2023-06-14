Landmark project paves the way for children’s charity sponsorship
A development company which is transforming the former Royal Hospital for Sick Children building has now announced a partnership with the charity that supported it.
Square & Crescent has officially partnered with Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity (ECHC) after beginning the refurbishment of The Royal Hospital for Sick Children earlier this year.
The Edinburgh developer is now an official charity partner of ECHC, which helps seriously ill children across the Lothians by supporting their medical care, mental health, and family’s wellbeing.
ECHC’s former headquarters is one of the buildings being converted within the major Royal Meadows development, which will turn the former hospital building into a mix of luxury townhouses and apartments.
Kate Dixon, Corporate & Partnerships Lead at Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity said: “Our work is reliant on support from donations, volunteers, and corporate partners so to have the backing of one of Edinburgh’s finest residential developers is extremely valuable to us.
“The former hospital building has a lot of meaning to us and the partnership instantly made sense as it allows us to keep a connection.
“We help thousands of children who visit hospital every year. Being ill and needing hospital care can be difficult, scary, and lonely and we work hard to make the experience as positive as possible.
“Whether it’s bringing pioneering equipment to Scotland, designing a dance class to support children’s physiotherapy, performing theatre in critical care or transforming a clinical area – Square & Crescent’s support is going to be integral to helping us reach every child who comes through the hospital doors.”
To start off its partnership, the Square & Crescent team are preparing to tackle Edinburgh’s Seven Hills Challenge to raise much needed funds.
The charity was founded in the 1980s where it was based at The Royal Hospital for Sick Children site near the Meadows, before the hospital’s relocation to Little France in 2021.
The Royal Meadows development is due for completion in 2025, and a sales suite will be opened in late summer this year. It spans four acres, is situated one mile from Princes Street and is only a short walk from Lothian Road.
Euan Marshall, Co-Founder and joint Managing Director of Square & Crescent said: “The work Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity is doing is priceless for children and young people across the city and beyond.
“There is a natural link between Royal Meadows and Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity, so the partnership already has a special meaning.
“From company-wide challenges to voluntary days and donations, we can’t wait to help in whatever way we can to support the charity’s incredible efforts.”
Square & Crescent is now a widely-regarded residential developer with a primary focus on buying developing and refurbishing homes.
For more information on Royal Meadows, or to register interest, please email sales@squareandcrescent.com or call Lesley Coyle on 07586 129184.
https://squareandcrescent.com/
