Tommy Sheppard MP is hosting a free advice event with local and national organisations to help constituents through the ongoing cost of living crisis.
It will take place on Friday 23 June at The Greyfriars Charteris Centre, 138-140 Pleasance, EH8 9RR, and will run on a drop-in basis from 2pm to 4pm.
Representatives from Citizens Advice Edinburgh, Social Security Scotland, Home Energy Scotland, The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), Edinburgh Cat and Dog Home, VOCAL: Support for Carers, Age Scotland amongst others will be on hand to offer practical support and expertise on a range of issues including money and debt advice, welfare and benefits, energy costs, and personal finances.
The advice event follows similar ones hosted by the SNP MP, when hundreds of people attended from across the Craigmillar and Lochend/Restalrig areas.
Mr Sheppard said: “The cost of living under Westminster control is still far too high for ordinary families across Edinburgh, who were already struggling to get by after thirteen years of Tory cuts, Brexit, and economic mismanagement.
“That’s why over the past few months I have teamed up with some advice providers to run a series of drop-in sessions. From practical ways to save money on energy bills to signposting folk towards extra money they may be eligible for, these sessions have proved really effective at getting help to those who need it most.
“However, they have also demonstrated exactly why the UK Government must now go back to the drawing board and bring forward an emergency package of support – including matching the ambition of the Scottish Child Payment by raising Universal Credit by £25 a week and introducing a Real Living Wage.
“That’s what I’ll continue to push for at Westminster. In the meantime, I’d encourage anyone struggling with the cost of living and soaring prices to attend this free advice event at the Greyfriars Charteris Centre this Friday – help and support is available.”
