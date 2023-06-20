Louie Longlegs, an affectionate 8-year-old Lurcher, would love to find his forever family.

With his remarkable stature and lively limbs, Louie Longlegs gracefully commands attention wherever he goes, he truly flourishes when surrounded by his favourite people who are ready to shower him with abundant affection. Louie Longlegs can live with children over the age of 16 years old and although he is friendly with other dogs, he prefers to be the sole pet in the household.

Louie Longlegs enjoys leisurely walks in the woodlands where he can investigate and explore. A garden where he can lounge or play with his favourite squeaky pheasant toy would be a dream come true. Louie Longlegs is house-trained, happy being left alone for short periods of time and travels great in the car. Human companionship is what Louie Longlegs thrives on, and having someone at home for most of the day would greatly fulfil his need for companionship.

Louie Longlegs’ remarkable personality and heart of gold more make him an exceptional companion for any family.

If you think you could provide a home for Louie Longlegs or any of the 50 dogs currently available for rehoming, please contact the West Calder Rehoming Centre on 01506 873459. You can also follow Dogs Trust West Calder on Twitter @DT_WestCalder & Instagram @dogstrust_westcalder. Come meet us for a chat about fostering/rehoming at our ‘Thank Dog It’s Fostering Friday’ event on Friday 11th August at 2-3pm in our West Calder centre.

Dogs Trust West Calder is currently seeking new foster carers across the whole of the Lothians & Scottish Borders.

Dogs Trust West Calder is currently seeking new foster carers across the whole of the Lothians & Scottish Borders. If you could open your home to a dog in need, please email HFHWestCalder@dogstrust.org.uk for more information. The rehoming centre is also recruiting new volunteers for a variety of roles. Anyone interested in volunteering should email Volunteer Coordinator, Garry Lee at Garry.Lee@dogstrust.org.uk

