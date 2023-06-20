Louie Longlegs, an affectionate 8-year-old Lurcher, would love to find his forever family.
With his remarkable stature and lively limbs, Louie Longlegs gracefully commands attention wherever he goes, he truly flourishes when surrounded by his favourite people who are ready to shower him with abundant affection. Louie Longlegs can live with children over the age of 16 years old and although he is friendly with other dogs, he prefers to be the sole pet in the household.
Louie Longlegs enjoys leisurely walks in the woodlands where he can investigate and explore. A garden where he can lounge or play with his favourite squeaky pheasant toy would be a dream come true. Louie Longlegs is house-trained, happy being left alone for short periods of time and travels great in the car. Human companionship is what Louie Longlegs thrives on, and having someone at home for most of the day would greatly fulfil his need for companionship.
Louie Longlegs’ remarkable personality and heart of gold more make him an exceptional companion for any family.
If you think you could provide a home for Louie Longlegs or any of the 50 dogs currently available for rehoming, please contact the West Calder Rehoming Centre on 01506 873459. You can also follow Dogs Trust West Calder on Twitter @DT_WestCalder & Instagram @dogstrust_westcalder. Come meet us for a chat about fostering/rehoming at our ‘Thank Dog It’s Fostering Friday’ event on Friday 11th August at 2-3pm in our West Calder centre.
Dogs Trust West Calder is currently seeking new foster carers across the whole of the Lothians & Scottish Borders.
Dogs Trust West Calder is currently seeking new foster carers across the whole of the Lothians & Scottish Borders. If you could open your home to a dog in need, please email HFHWestCalder@dogstrust.org.uk for more information. The rehoming centre is also recruiting new volunteers for a variety of roles. Anyone interested in volunteering should email Volunteer Coordinator, Garry Lee at Garry.Lee@dogstrust.org.uk
Bonnie & Wild – collaboration is the name of the game
Small food and drink businesses and start ups are popping up at Bonnie & Wild in a series of collaborations with the Food Hall. This weekend the Sri Lankan street food kitchen team Kochchi will become Okanda. The new Okanda kitchen concept is the creation of Suki Jayaratne and Shehan Fernando who have won awards…
Sarah is going to New Zealand with the police
Sarah Burns (15) from Edinburgh is visiting New Zealand as part of a group of 13 young people who are part of the Police Scotland Youth Volunteer programme. The whole group will take part in an International Leadership and Development Course run by Blue Light New Zealand from 28 July to 12 August 2023. Inspector…
Notley signs new deal with Hibs
Hibernian Women have signed Ellis Notley on a new two-year deal. Ellis joined the club when she was 13 and has since worked her way up through the youth ranks before making her debut for the first team in 2016. Since then, Ellis has become a regular and has now made more than 150 appearances…
Edinburgh Leisure want to help older people get on their bikes
A new Ageing Well Bike Course will begin next month. For those older people looking to get back on their bikes, Ageing Well, will be starting a new 11-week cycling course on Monday, 10 July, when participants can develop those dormant skills in a relaxed and social atmosphere with like-minded companions. The level 1 course, based…
Jock’s Lodge developers will back “transformational change” for active travel
Developers say a new student housing development at Jock’s Lodge could help deliver ‘transformational’ change in walking, cycling and wheeling in the local area. Alumno have recently approached The City of Edinburgh Council to offer their support for plans to convert the former Piershill to Powderhall freight line into an active travel route. Councillors on…
Edinburgh Art Festival 2023
With 55 exhibitions and events all over Edinburgh this will be one of the largest festivals yet under new director Kim McAleese. There is a new format this year with a call to action to explore the capital through visual art, galleries and museums. Running from 11 to 27 August the festival will introduce collaborations…