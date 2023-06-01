Chris Cadden and Jake Doyle-Hayes were both injured in the bruising Edinburgh Derby with Hearts at Tynecastle last Saturday, Hibs final game in the cinch Premiership.

Cadden was stretchered off in the 81st minute and has subsequently had surgery on his Achilles. A Hibs spokesman said that the surgery went well, however, the right-back will be out for a significant period of time.

Jake also came off with a shoulder issue. Having been assessed closely by Hibs team, the Irishman has damaged his shoulder girdle. The spokesman said: “We’re hopeful that he will be back available for the start of the 2023/24 campaign.”

Manager Lee Johnson commented: “Firstly, I would like to wish Cadds (Cadden) and Jake a speedy recovery. Everyone is devastated for Cadds and I know he will be going through a difficult time.

“As staff and players, we have to rally around him and give him as much support as possible. We have a first-class medical department at the club that will help him through his recovery and ensure he comes back fitter and stronger.

“With Jake, this type of injury was the best-case scenario. Unfortunately, it looks like he will miss the start of pre-season, but we know how determined he is to return as quickly as possible, so he can have a big impact for us next season.”

Like this: Like Loading...