Armadale stages two meetings this weekend. Stellar Monarchs Academy face highly-rated Oxford Chargers in the National Development League on Friday (7.30pm) followed by the latest round of the British Youth Championship (with 44 races) on Saturday (1.30pm).

Monarchs Academy will be at full-strength with heat leaders Kyle Bickley (pictured), Jacob Hook and Adam Roynon who have ruled the roost at home so far this season. Indeed, Roynon hasn’t been beaten at Armadale this season.

Oxford No 1 Jordan Jenkins is a real danger and is backed by Henry Atkins and Academy team manager, Scott Wilson, said: “Oxford will present our toughest test of the season at Armadale so far.

“They bring a strong heat leader trio of Championship riders (and Premiership in Jordan Jenkins case) so our heat leaders will have to be at their best.

“The match could be won and lost in the second string and reserve berths and our lads in these positions haven’t all clicked at the same time so far.”

The Saturday event will feature 39 riders and 44 races (including the finals of the five categories – 500cc, 250cc, 125cc, Support, and Women’s).

In the women’s event one interesting entrant is Celina Liebmann, probably the most impressive female rider for a long time who has ridden with success in SGP2 (the World Under-21 final).

The other three entrants include British No 1 Katie Gordon and this will be the fourth time the British Youth Championship has staged a round at Armadale.

Both of this week’s meetings will be live streamed. Details on www.edinburghmonarchs.co.uk.

STELLAR MONARCHS ACADEMY: Kyle Bickley (captain), Mickie Simpson, Adam Roynon, Alex Spooner, Jacob Hook, Dayle Wood, Kyran Lyden.

WSRA CHARGERS (To be confirmed): Jordan Jenkins (captain), Jacob Clouting, Henry Atkins, Jody Scott, Ryan Kinsley, guest for Luke Kileen, Kelsey Dugard.

