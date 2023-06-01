The Edinburgh Boiler Company (EBC) is encouraging people to transition more quickly into renewables by installing hybrid heat pumps for free.
Grants of up to £7,500 are available from the Home Energy Scotland Scheme for eligible homeowners looking to replace their natural gas boilers with heat pumps.
The capital-based firm has pledged to do what it can to help with the lowering of domestic emissions and will absorb any additional costs that installations in regular-sized homes may accrue.
Operations director Dougie Bell believes the initiative underlines the company’s commitment to renewable energy.
He said: “We want to make hybrid heat pumps as affordable as possible and accessible for as many people as possible. Helping homeowners reduce their carbon emissions is a key focus for us this year. If there is a financial cost for us doing this, then so be it.
“Using a hybrid heat pump takes advantage of renewable energy extracted from the air and can be a very efficient way of heating homes and providing hot water.
“People who have a hybrid air source heat pump system will have reliable heat all year round and they can take comfort knowing they will always be using the cheapest, most efficient option.
“Incorporating a renewable source of energy in this away helps people reduce their carbon emissions of their home, making it more climate-friendly, as well as their own personal carbon footprint.”
A hybrid heating system integrates a gas boiler with an air source heat pump, using smart technology to automatically determine the most energy efficient system to use based on current energy prices, outdoor temperatures, and indoor heat capacity.
By making the most out of both systems, hybrid air source heating improves energy efficiency and safeguards homes from potential price increases on both electricity and gas, reducing a reliance on the unpredictable national grid and lowering energy bills.
Homeowners can apply for a standalone grant of £7,500 from the Home Energy Scotland Scheme to install heat pumps. Previously, applicants were required to sign up for a loan before they qualified for this funding but now have direct access to the money. Replacing the cashback element of the previous Home Energy Scotland funding offer with a standalone grant was pledged in the 2022-23 Programme for Government.
The Home Energy Scotland service, and associated funding, is managed by the Energy Saving Trust (EST) on behalf of Scotland’s national public energy agency, Heat & Energy Efficiency Scotland.
Edinburgh Leisure will keep the children happy this summer
The city’s biggest sports and leisure provider has lots of activities to keep the kids active and entertained this summer. Edinburgh Leisure is offering a range of sports camps and fun activities for children and families to enjoy at different venues across the city. Whether your child is crazy about climbing, silly about soft play…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Leisure will keep the children happy this summer
Stuart Reid art exhibition ‘rite of return’ captures a special moment
Stuart Reid first visited Edinburgh as a young art student participating in Edinburgh Arts ’73, invited by renowned artist, gallerist and impresario Richard Demarco. Now he is celebrating the fifty years since then by opening his Edinburgh studio space for a public showing of his artwork, as an independent fringe event during the inaugural New Town Art…
Continue Reading Stuart Reid art exhibition ‘rite of return’ captures a special moment
Double blow for Hibs as they prepare for next season
Chris Cadden and Jake Doyle-Hayes were both injured in the bruising Edinburgh Derby with Hearts at Tynecastle last Saturday, Hibs final game in the cinch Premiership. Cadden was stretchered off in the 81st minute and has subsequently had surgery on his Achilles. A Hibs spokesman said that the surgery went well, however, the right-back will…
Continue Reading Double blow for Hibs as they prepare for next season
Armadale double-header this weekend
Armadale stages two meetings this weekend. Stellar Monarchs Academy face highly-rated Oxford Chargers in the National Development League on Friday (7.30pm) followed by the latest round of the British Youth Championship (with 44 races) on Saturday (1.30pm). Monarchs Academy will be at full-strength with heat leaders Kyle Bickley (pictured), Jacob Hook and Adam Roynon who…
Edinburgh Women’s Aid “grows up” and buys their own home
In a major step marking its 50th anniversary, the charity which helps women and children at some of their lowest points, Edinburgh Women’s Aid (EWA) has just purchased its own property which will become a new refuge space to use. At present EWA have 29 refuge spaces in the capital, and the newest addition means…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Women’s Aid “grows up” and buys their own home
Superbike Champion McKenzie Aiming for World Domination in 2023
One of Scotland’s finest motorcycle racers is hoping to swap domestic success for global glory in 2023. Photo by Arnaud Scherhag on Unsplash Tarran McKenzie won the 2021 British Superbikes championship in outstanding fashion, triumphing in ten individual races including three on the spin at the season’s finale at Brands Hatch. His 2022 season was decimated by injuries…
Continue Reading Superbike Champion McKenzie Aiming for World Domination in 2023