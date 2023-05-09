Construction and property consultants Summers-Inman, who have their HQ in Edinburgh, is celebrating winning business in Scotland valued at over £180 million.

The firm has secured places on frameworks for Scotland Excel (£100m), Wheatley Housing Group (£55m), the Scottish Police Authority (£20m) and the Scottish Procurement Alliance (£10m). Frameworks are contractual devices which help public and third sector buyers to procure goods and services from a list of pre-approved suppliers, all on agreed terms and conditions and legal protections.

Summers-Inman will provide building surveying, quantity surveying and principal designer services to Scotland Excel’s Building Construction Consultancy Framework. This is a four-year contract for the provision of construction-related consultancy services to buildings and their surrounding grounds, intended to meet the needs of Scotland Excel’s member Councils.

The maximum estimated total value of business is £25m per annum and is one of the largest public sector consultancy services framework contracts in Scotland.

The Wheatley Housing Group’s four-year Technical Consultancy Framework is for the provision of key construction consultancy services to support its ongoing house building programme and wider requirements, including planned maintenance projects, as well as extensions, adaptations, and redevelopment of existing properties.

WHG is one of the UK’s largest builders of social rented homes and has committed to increasing the supply of new low-carbon homes across Scotland and has set a target of 5,500 new homes by 2026.

From its Scotland headquarters in Edinburgh, Summers-Inman will also provide building surveying expertise as part of the Scottish Police Authority’s Estates Professional Services Framework. This framework agreement is for an initial period of two years, with the option for a further two periods of up to 12 months in duration.

The Scottish Police Authority is responsible for the upkeep and maintenance of approximately 530 properties and facilities throughout Scotland.

The Scottish Procurement Alliance is the largest fee-to-join procurement organisation representing over 100 public sector organisations throughout Scotland, ranging from small co-operatives to regional and national registered social landlords and local authorities, specialising in construction, maintenance and refurbishment of social housing and public buildings.

Summers-Inman has been appointed on the following lots on the four-year framework: building surveying, quantity surveying, employer’s agent, and principal designer services.

Welcoming the framework successes, Aynsley Cheatley, Regional Managing Director (Scotland) said: “We are delighted to have been appointed to these high-profile public sector framework agreements, which reflect our considerable skills, knowledge, experience, and expertise in the provision of professional property and construction consultancy-related services on public sector frameworks.

“These appointments align with several other framework appointments which include The City of Edinburgh Council Professional Services Framework. Our main focus is to provide all our clients with a robust professional service focusing on quality, services, cost and sustainability whilst adding value through innovative and modern methods of working.

“The framework appointments also provide us with the opportunity to contribute to the provision of targeted community benefits in our local community including the communities of the framework authorities including increasing employment, providing experience to pupils in education and supporting local community groups and charities.

“We were delighted to identify that all the framework authorities incorporated sustainability and carbon reduction high on their requirements for suppliers, allowing us to demonstrate and apply our expertise in assisting our clients in achieving carbon net zero targets and sustainable development goals, specifically relating to the built environment.”

