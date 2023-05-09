Today on Europe Day 2023 Angus Robertson Cabinet Secretary for the Constitution External Affairs and Culture, addressed The Scottish Parliament.
He said: “The difficult reality is that Scotland, while it is part of a UK that is not part of the EU, cannot ensure alignment with the EU in all cases. We must align where we can and where that alignment is meaningful but, first and foremost, we must protect Scottish legislation from the UK Government’s Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill, which is creating significant uncertainties for our country during an on-going economic crisis.
“We will always seek to work constructively with the UK Government, because we value co-operation as a matter of principle. However, where the UK Government seeks to undermine the basis of co-operation – such as agreed rules on exemptions to the United Kingdom Internal Market Act 2020 – we will challenge that robustly.
“The Scottish Government will keep fighting for the values and standards that we hold dear and for a Europe that is green and prosperous as well as united and diverse – a Europe that, above all, stands for co-operation and peace. That is what Robert Schuman stood for, what Europe day represents and what the EU project is. It is an ideal that Scotland continues to support and believe in, and one to which we will return.”
Foysol Choudhury MSP was in the chamber and asked a question about Scotland’s replacement for the Erasmus project, saying: “No progress has been made on that programme. Instead, The Scottish Government continues to deflect any questions about the Erasmus programme, and the Erasmus+ programme was mentioned only briefly in the ministerial statement, which shows how much of a priority it is for the Scottish Government”.
Mr Robertson replied: “We have not seen a repatriation of budget that would have gone towards the Erasmus scheme. Foysol Choudhury is absolutely right that work is in progress on how to have what can only be a second-best scheme – the best scheme is an Erasmus+ scheme. If he has any ideas about which bits of the education budget that is currently spent in Scotland he wishes to see cut to pay for a new programme, I will listen very closely to what the Labour Party is advocating.”
After the meeting Mr Choudhury said: “As Scottish Labour Spokesperson for Culture, Europe, and International Development, it was important for me to question The Scottish Government on its commitment to introducing a replacement Erasmus + programme on this, Europe Day 2023.
“After Brexit, the SNP Scottish Government seem determined to remain aligned with the EU, yet in terms of education they have made no progress on a Scottish Education Exchange Programme.
“Unlike the Labour Welsh Government, the SNP Scottish Government are letting down young people by not providing an appropriate replacement for the European Erasmus+ scheme.
“The successful Welsh Taith scheme has provided 5,000 exchange opportunities since September 2022.
“When will the Scottish Government stop hiding behind arguments for independence and act now to truly align Scottish priorities with EU practices?
“The Cabinet Secretary’s response to my question was inadequate.
“Scottish Labour wants to see the SNP make true on its commitment to young people and not to abandon them.
“Actions speak louder than headlines.
“Now is the time for the Scottish Government to realign Scottish priorities.”
SNJO unites East and West at the Queen’s Hall
The Scottish National Jazz Orchestra unites Orient with Occident and a 2000-year-old musical tradition with contemporary improvisation in World of the Gods at the Queen’s Hall on Sunday 28 May. Composed by SNJO artistic director Tommy Smith, and incorporating traditional Japanese melodies, World of the Gods was first performed in 2010 and brings the orchestra…
Continue Reading SNJO unites East and West at the Queen’s Hall
Scottish framework success for Edinburgh company
Construction and property consultants Summers-Inman, who have their HQ in Edinburgh, is celebrating winning business in Scotland valued at over £180 million. The firm has secured places on frameworks for Scotland Excel (£100m), Wheatley Housing Group (£55m), the Scottish Police Authority (£20m) and the Scottish Procurement Alliance (£10m). Frameworks are contractual devices which help public…
Continue Reading Scottish framework success for Edinburgh company
Open Studios weekend at Out of the Blue Abbeymount
On 20 and 21 May there will be an open studios weekend at Out of the Blue Abbeymount. This is home to more than 30 artists who produce fine art, paintings, ceramics, illustrations, animations, mosaics, fashion, textiles and photography. Everyone is invited to see the range of work that they produce and browse the art…
Continue Reading Open Studios weekend at Out of the Blue Abbeymount
Death of Lady Anne Farmer announced
In a notice in The Telegraph, the death has been announced of Lady Anne Farmer, wife of Sir Tom for more than 50 years. Lady Anne died on 1 May at home in Edinburgh. She and Tom were inseparable, and he told me and many others that he knew her first because she lived in…
MIDLOTHIAN: School meal debt wiped as cost of living crisis continues
More than £32,000 in unpaid school meal fees have been written off by councillors in Midlothian as they revealed their shock at the levels of poverty in the county. A report brought before councillors on Tuesday revealed nearly a quarter of children in Midlothian are living in poverty, while 21,000 adults cannot afford to eat…
Continue Reading MIDLOTHIAN: School meal debt wiped as cost of living crisis continues
Protestors gather to save Howden Park as councillors meet to discuss closures
Around 100 campaigners gathered outside the Civic Centre in Livingston calling for threatened West Lothian leisure facilities to be saved. Money to save an under threat venue described as ‘the beating heart’ of the local community, and stop the proposed closure of three West Lothian leisure centres, should be provided by the Scottish Government, West Lothian…
Continue Reading Protestors gather to save Howden Park as councillors meet to discuss closures