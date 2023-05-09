The Scottish National Jazz Orchestra unites Orient with Occident and a 2000-year-old musical tradition with contemporary improvisation in World of the Gods at the Queen’s Hall on Sunday 28 May.
Composed by SNJO artistic director Tommy Smith, and incorporating traditional Japanese melodies, World of the Gods was first performed in 2010 and brings the orchestra together with the percussive choreography of the Mugenyko Taiko Drummers.
“I saw a fascinating Taiko drumming documentary full of choreography, sounds of thunder and delicacy, skill, strength, and endurance,” says Smith. “But I assumed I’d have to travel to Japan to find genuine Taiko drummers.”
The reality was quite different. Smith, who lives near Lanark, discovered that the UK’s first and only professional Taiko group, Mugenkyo were closer to hand than he could have imagined.
“Although they tour all over the UK and Europe, I was astonished to discover that their Dojo (rehearsal space) is only 5 miles from my house,” says Smith. “They were very excited about working with the SNJO, and in 2010 and 2011, we had two successful tours in Scotland and England with World of the Gods. The audiences loved the spectacle of all these drums and the energy and musicality of Mugenkyo’s performances.”
Over the past thirty years, Mugenkyo has become synonymous with performances that are strikingly visual and range from industrially powerful rhythms to delicately expressive sequences and have thrilled audiences from Glastonbury to Cork Jazz Festival to the Last Night of the Proms.
“World of the Gods is a project we’ve wanted to return to for some time,” says Smith. “So we’re looking forward to performing it again. We can justifiably say we’ll bring the rumble of thunder but also the sweet fragrance of cherry blossoms in this music.”
Actions speak louder than headlines this Europe Day
Today on Europe Day 2023 Angus Robertson Cabinet Secretary for the Constitution External Affairs and Culture, addressed The Scottish Parliament. He said: “The difficult reality is that Scotland, while it is part of a UK that is not part of the EU, cannot ensure alignment with the EU in all cases. We must align where we…
Continue Reading Actions speak louder than headlines this Europe Day
Scottish framework success for Edinburgh company
Construction and property consultants Summers-Inman, who have their HQ in Edinburgh, is celebrating winning business in Scotland valued at over £180 million. The firm has secured places on frameworks for Scotland Excel (£100m), Wheatley Housing Group (£55m), the Scottish Police Authority (£20m) and the Scottish Procurement Alliance (£10m). Frameworks are contractual devices which help public…
Continue Reading Scottish framework success for Edinburgh company
Open Studios weekend at Out of the Blue Abbeymount
On 20 and 21 May there will be an open studios weekend at Out of the Blue Abbeymount. This is home to more than 30 artists who produce fine art, paintings, ceramics, illustrations, animations, mosaics, fashion, textiles and photography. Everyone is invited to see the range of work that they produce and browse the art…
Continue Reading Open Studios weekend at Out of the Blue Abbeymount
Death of Lady Anne Farmer announced
In a notice in The Telegraph, the death has been announced of Lady Anne Farmer, wife of Sir Tom for more than 50 years. Lady Anne died on 1 May at home in Edinburgh. She and Tom were inseparable, and he told me and many others that he knew her first because she lived in…
MIDLOTHIAN: School meal debt wiped as cost of living crisis continues
More than £32,000 in unpaid school meal fees have been written off by councillors in Midlothian as they revealed their shock at the levels of poverty in the county. A report brought before councillors on Tuesday revealed nearly a quarter of children in Midlothian are living in poverty, while 21,000 adults cannot afford to eat…
Continue Reading MIDLOTHIAN: School meal debt wiped as cost of living crisis continues
Protestors gather to save Howden Park as councillors meet to discuss closures
Around 100 campaigners gathered outside the Civic Centre in Livingston calling for threatened West Lothian leisure facilities to be saved. Money to save an under threat venue described as ‘the beating heart’ of the local community, and stop the proposed closure of three West Lothian leisure centres, should be provided by the Scottish Government, West Lothian…
Continue Reading Protestors gather to save Howden Park as councillors meet to discuss closures