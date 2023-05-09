On 20 and 21 May there will be an open studios weekend at Out of the Blue Abbeymount.
This is home to more than 30 artists who produce fine art, paintings, ceramics, illustrations, animations, mosaics, fashion, textiles and photography.
Everyone is invited to see the range of work that they produce and browse the art and gifts.
Artists include wildlife painter Kirsten Mirrey whos work for the past five years has focussed on both exotic and endangered wildlife in a highly realistic style.
The poster for the Open Studios weekend was designed by resident children’s print designer Blythe Mackenzie of Little Yellow Scribbles who will also be taking part on the 20th and 21st. Little Yellow Scribbles is a children’s textile brand specialising in vibrant, illustrated textile accessories and clothing.
Out of the Blue Abbeymount Studio Manager Bob Guilianotti said: “We’re delighted to be opening the doors of Abbeymount to the public again for our Open Studios weekend. There’s an exciting choice of artists and makers to meet as well as the chance to explore this historic building. It’s a chance to meet our resident artists and makers as they demonstrate their work and discuss their inspirations.”
Details of the Open Weekend, as well as a list of participating artists and makers can be found on the Abbeymount Studios website.
Participating artists include:
Marta Aspe
Selma Augestad
Alex Butler
Jen Byrne
Christine Clark
Edinburgh Ceramics Workshop
Rebecca Elphinstone
Anita Gao
Madeleine Gardiner
Francesca Grech
Neil Kellas
Eliza Kesuma
Nikki Kirkland & Kate Patterson
Louise M. Lacaille
Marianne Larsen
Ashleen Lewis
Kaixin Li
Anneleen Lindsay
Isabel Lohss-O’Sullivan
Max Machen
Blythe Mackenzie
Mhairi McPhail
Helen Miles
Kirsten Mirrey
Robin Paine
Caroline Parkinson
Karina Pasiut
Frances Priest
Julija Pustovrh
Rosanna Reade
Rebecca Reynolds
Hannah Riordan
Rebecca Sheerin
Sue Sim
Robbie Stevenson
Holly Summerson
Alison Williams
Trista Yen
Kelly Zou
