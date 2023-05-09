On 20 and 21 May there will be an open studios weekend at Out of the Blue Abbeymount.

This is home to more than 30 artists who produce fine art, paintings, ceramics, illustrations, animations, mosaics, fashion, textiles and photography.

Everyone is invited to see the range of work that they produce and browse the art and gifts.

Artists include wildlife painter Kirsten Mirrey whos work for the past five years has focussed on both exotic and endangered wildlife in a highly realistic style.

The poster for the Open Studios weekend was designed by resident children’s print designer Blythe Mackenzie of Little Yellow Scribbles who will also be taking part on the 20th and 21st. Little Yellow Scribbles is a children’s textile brand specialising in vibrant, illustrated textile accessories and clothing.

Out of the Blue Abbeymount Studio Manager Bob Guilianotti said: “We’re delighted to be opening the doors of Abbeymount to the public again for our Open Studios weekend. There’s an exciting choice of artists and makers to meet as well as the chance to explore this historic building. It’s a chance to meet our resident artists and makers as they demonstrate their work and discuss their inspirations.”

Details of the Open Weekend, as well as a list of participating artists and makers can be found on the Abbeymount Studios website.

Participating artists include:

Marta Aspe

Selma Augestad

Alex Butler

Jen Byrne

Christine Clark

Edinburgh Ceramics Workshop

Rebecca Elphinstone

Anita Gao

Madeleine Gardiner

Francesca Grech

Neil Kellas

Eliza Kesuma

Nikki Kirkland & Kate Patterson

Louise M. Lacaille

Marianne Larsen

Ashleen Lewis

Kaixin Li

Anneleen Lindsay

Isabel Lohss-O’Sullivan

Max Machen

Blythe Mackenzie

Mhairi McPhail

Helen Miles

Kirsten Mirrey

Robin Paine

Caroline Parkinson

Karina Pasiut

Frances Priest

Julija Pustovrh

Rosanna Reade

Rebecca Reynolds

Hannah Riordan

Rebecca Sheerin

Sue Sim

Robbie Stevenson

Holly Summerson

Alison Williams

Trista Yen

Kelly Zou

