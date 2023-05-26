Cab Direct Championship: Edinburgh Stellar Monarchs 36, Scunthorpe Scorpions 54. Championship Knockout Cup, quarter-final, first-leg: Redcar Bears 53, Glasgow Tigers 37.

Edinburgh Monarchs, minus crocked skipper Josh Pickering, skidded to a disappointing 54-36 defeat at Armadale on Friday when they were stung by Scunthorpe Scorpions.

The visitors lost the first heat 5-1 when guest Richie Worrall powered home with Lasse Fredricksen in second spot but Scorpions bit back immediately, winning the second race 5-1 to level at 6-6.

And they moved ahead after Heat Four when Michael Palm Toft won with Connor Mountain in second spot.

Scunthorpe were 28-20 ahead after Heat Eight but 4-2 scorelines for the home side in Heats Nine and Ten closed the gap to 32-28 but a 5-1 for the visitors in Heat 11 followed by a 4-2 in the next race saw Scorpions 41-31 ahead.

They won Heat 13 by 4-2, the next race 5-1 and the final heat 4-2 for an emphatic road win.

Worrall top scored for the home side with 13 points including three race wins with Kye Thomson (pictured) next best with ten points while Ryan Douglas, Jake Allen and Mountain all collected 11 points.

Elsewhere, Glasgow Tigers lost 53-37 at Redcar Bears in the first-leg of the Championship Knockout Cup despite ten points from Tom Brennan. Charles Wright was best for Bears with 13 points.

