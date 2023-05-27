Edinburgh to Atlanta route begins.

Delta Air Lines now operates a daily summer service.

The Edinburgh to Atlanta service provided by Delta Air Lines launched on Friday as inbound and outbound transatlantic tourism continues to rebound.



The route reconnects Scotland and the US state of Georgia for the first time since 2007, offering direct connections with Delta’s connectivity options at Atlanta – its hub airport.

Delta flight arriving at Edinburgh Airport gets a traditional Scottish welcome PHOTO Ian Georgeson Photography





The service was originally planned to fly five times a week, but was increased to daily due to the strong demand from both sides of the Atlantic. Transatlantic capacity at Edinburgh Airport is currently set to be 149% of 2019 levels, showing the continued interest in Scotland and in Edinburgh.



The inaugural flight landed at Edinburgh on Friday and was welcomed to Scotland with firefighters providing the traditional water canon salute, and a piper welcoming the Boeing 767-300 aircraft onto stand.



For passengers heading to Atlanta there was jazz music – a staple of the city’s culture. Collaborating with Edinburgh’s Jazz and Blues Festival, one of Edinburgh’s ten official festivals, the airport provided its own unique twist to Georgia jazz and blues.



Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport said: “It’s always exciting to add new routes where we can, and we are thrilled to offer another connection to the USA by connecting these two fantastic cities.



“As Scotland’s airport, we want to tell the country’s story to the world, and we are lucky to have a story that continues to excite people – from history, culture and whisky to stunning scenery and a chance to reconnect with ancestors and family ties.



“This new route will be Delta’s third at Edinburgh Airport and shows the strong demand and confidence in our market, and we 9look forward to working with our partners to make the route a success and provide seamless travel for both inbound and outbound travellers.



Paul Hassenstab, Delta’s Director Sales Europe, Middle East, Africa, and India said: “Bringing back our nonstop service from Edinburgh to Atlanta offers our customers more than 200 onward destinations across the United States and beyond as well as providing more options for U.S. visitors to Scotland.



“The ties between our two nations are historic and enduring, and with positive demand for all our Scottish services both from business and leisure customers, we have grown our schedule between Scotland and the U.S. by 90% compared to last year.”



Minister for Transport Kevin Stewart said: “I welcome the start of Delta Air Lines’ new service between Edinburgh and Atlanta, further enhancing our connectivity with the US and providing important links for business, exports and tourism.



“As their third route into Scotland, after New York JFK and Boston, this new link with Atlanta provides even greater choice for passengers on Delta’s extensive network, and is a real demonstration of confidence in the Scottish market.



“This new service also further boosts Edinburgh Airport’s case for establishing US pre-clearance facilities, an ambition supported by the Scottish Government that could deliver significant economic benefits for Scotland.



“As we look to build our international connectivity and make Scotland as well connected as peer nations and regions, I congratulate Edinburgh Airport and Delta on the start of this new service, and wish them every success with the route.”

Pictured: Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport on the right with Paul Hassenstab, Delta’s Director Sales Europe, Middle East, Africa, and India and Kevin Stewart, Minister for Transport in the middle PHOTO Ian Georgeson Photography

