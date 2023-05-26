The council has just announced that Oxgangs Library will be closed tomorrow, Saturday 27 May due to an electrical fault.

A spokesperson for Edinburgh Libraries said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will let everyone know when it’s reopening. You can still access all of our library services online https://www.edinburgh.gov.uk/using-library/access-online-resources-library + at your nearest library.”

Passion galore but no silky football in bruising Derby

There was bags of passion from both sets of fans at sun-kissed Tynecastle. There was also full commitment from both Hearts and Hibs in a bruising battle and the ball got off lightly as Lee Johnson, Hibs’ manager, felt it was only in play for 25 minutes, so scrappy was this key cinch Premiership affair.  Players will be on the…

UK Government will agree to pilot deposit return scheme – but no glass

The UK Government has “demanded” an exemption for glass in any Scottish deposit return scheme in a letter sent to the Scottish Government late on Friday night. The letter signed by three Government ministers, Thérèse Coffey, Michael Gove and Scottish Secretary, Alister Jack, stated: “Our view is that this type of permanent divergence would be…

Monarchs and Tigers both skid to defeats

Cab Direct Championship: Edinburgh Stellar Monarchs 36, Scunthorpe Scorpions 54. Championship Knockout Cup, quarter-final, first-leg: Redcar Bears 53, Glasgow Tigers 37. Edinburgh Monarchs, minus crocked skipper Josh Pickering, skidded to a disappointing 54-36 defeat at Armadale on Friday when they were stung by Scunthorpe Scorpions. The visitors lost the first heat 5-1 when guest Richie…

