The council has just announced that Oxgangs Library will be closed tomorrow, Saturday 27 May due to an electrical fault.
A spokesperson for Edinburgh Libraries said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will let everyone know when it’s reopening. You can still access all of our library services online https://www.edinburgh.gov.uk/using-library/access-online-resources-library + at your nearest library.”
Passion galore but no silky football in bruising Derby
There was bags of passion from both sets of fans at sun-kissed Tynecastle. There was also full commitment from both Hearts and Hibs in a bruising battle and the ball got off lightly as Lee Johnson, Hibs’ manager, felt it was only in play for 25 minutes, so scrappy was this key cinch Premiership affair. Players will be on the…
Continue Reading Passion galore but no silky football in bruising Derby
UK Government will agree to pilot deposit return scheme – but no glass
The UK Government has “demanded” an exemption for glass in any Scottish deposit return scheme in a letter sent to the Scottish Government late on Friday night. The letter signed by three Government ministers, Thérèse Coffey, Michael Gove and Scottish Secretary, Alister Jack, stated: “Our view is that this type of permanent divergence would be…
Continue Reading UK Government will agree to pilot deposit return scheme – but no glass
Local focus on music line-up for Edinburgh’s raceday
There will be a trio of popular bands ready to rock at one of Scotland’s most anticipated racedays once the on-track excitement comes to a close. Musselburgh Racecourse has unveiled the musical line-up set to get the Edinburgh Cup crowd on 3 June jumping, with some popular local and Scottish talent. Edinburgh-based bands The Zebra…
Continue Reading Local focus on music line-up for Edinburgh’s raceday
Delta now flies daily from Edinburgh to Atlanta
Edinburgh to Atlanta route begins. Delta Air Lines now operates a daily summer service.The Edinburgh to Atlanta service provided by Delta Air Lines launched on Friday as inbound and outbound transatlantic tourism continues to rebound. The route reconnects Scotland and the US state of Georgia for the first time since 2007, offering direct connections with…
Continue Reading Delta now flies daily from Edinburgh to Atlanta
Monarchs and Tigers both skid to defeats
Cab Direct Championship: Edinburgh Stellar Monarchs 36, Scunthorpe Scorpions 54. Championship Knockout Cup, quarter-final, first-leg: Redcar Bears 53, Glasgow Tigers 37. Edinburgh Monarchs, minus crocked skipper Josh Pickering, skidded to a disappointing 54-36 defeat at Armadale on Friday when they were stung by Scunthorpe Scorpions. The visitors lost the first heat 5-1 when guest Richie…
Change is Painful – a resumé of Spokes May meeting
An account of the SPOKES meeting held on Wednesday – suggesting it might be possible to make enough change in Edinburgh that few need a car. Edinburgh’s New Active Travel Action Plan Discussed and Dissected By most measures, Edinburgh is one of the most congested cities in the UK. As a consequence, the issue of…
Continue Reading Change is Painful – a resumé of Spokes May meeting