Berwick welcome back Danish youngster Jonas Knudsen for Saturday’s (6.30) Cab Direct Championship clash with Scunthorpe.



Knudsen (pictured) crashed out at Glasgow Tigers last Friday and missed last week’s home defeat to Redcar, but he returns to face the Scorpions, with Greg Blair continuing to stand in for the injured Nathan Stoneman at reserve.



The visitors handed debuts to new signings Max Clegg and Nathan Ablitt after their home KO Cup clash with Birmingham on Friday was washed out by a torrential rain shower.



Scunthorpe promoter Rob Godfrey said: “I believe the key to success in the Cab Direct Championship this season is winning consistently at home and also picking up the aggregate points.



“At the same time, to get a nice, healthy league position, we have targeted to pick up a victory in various away meetings. For whatever reason, while we’ve had a good start to the season, Berwick have not.



“We won’t underestimate them. Bandits have beaten Edinburgh home and away this season, so we need to respect them. At the same time, I have every belief that we can win up there.”

Meanwhile, Kent continue their Northern tour when they race at Berwick in the NDL on Saturday following Bandits’ home clash with Scunthorpe.



Both sides in the third tier are still looking for their first win of the season, with the Bullets racing at home for the first time.



Berwick operate rider replacement for the injured Archie Freeman whilst Kent are back at full strength with Nathan Ablitt missing Friday’s defeat at Edinburgh – although his meeting for Scunthorpe was ultimately rained off.



Royals boss Jamie Willis said: “Knowing a Championship place was one of (Ablitt’s) pre-season aims we are pleased for him and hope that the experience, plus his season in Poland starting, will help us going forward. Berwick may have lost their first three meetings, but they are not to be taken lightly.”

