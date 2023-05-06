Allowing raw sewage to be pumped into Edinburgh’s waterways has been compared to ‘re-legalising gardyloo’ – as calls are made for urgent action to address the “scandal”.
Environmental groups which monitor rivers and burns across the city say there has been an “obvious increase” in discharges of human waste and accused the organisations responsible for water quality of “marking each other’s homework”.
And it was acknowledged at the council meeting on Thursday that the true extent of the problem “remains unknown” due to a lack of monitoring of overflow outputs.
Environment Convener Cllr Scott Arthur said: “The council’s major concern is that no-one knows how much sewage is being dumped in Edinburgh’s biodiverse waterways.”
The issue was raised by Cllr Jack Caldwell who pointed out there are a “large number of Combined Sewer Overflow (CSOs) outputs in Edinburgh’s waterways”, such as along the Water of Leith, the River Almond and the Figgate Burn.
He said: “I’m angry for the 11 species of fish, the dozens of species of birds, the thousands of species of plant life and hundreds of thousands of residents that we represent that live near or around our rivers.
“Can you imagine, council, if we legalised gardyloo back on the High Street?
“Without any hyperbole, this is the same thing.”
Gardyloo was the phrase shouted from the upper floors of tenement buildings in Edinburgh by residents as they emptied their chamber pots from the windows above, which was the standard practice in the city around 18th century.
The phrase came from the French saying ‘Prenez garde a l’eau!’ – meaning literally ‘beware of the water’.
He urged the council to back urgent action to “clean up this scandal”.
Councillors unanimously passed a motion which called for members to be updated on the installation of more CSO monitors and data on spill volumes, with the ambition for Edinburgh’s waterways to be “free from the discharge of human waste”.
Ian Anderson, from conservation group SOS Leith, said since Leith Docks were impounded in the late 60s a “vast amount of silt” has accumulated and “the lower river was effectively turned into a canal”.
He said: “We worry what this silt is trapping.
“There are eight combined sewer overflows below the former high tide mark which is near the bridge at West Bowling Green Street.
“Some of these discharge raw sewage into the near Murrayburn Water – and not necessarily just at times of high rainfall.”
Asked if the problem was getting better or worse, he said: “I think I would have to say it’s getting worse.”
Mr Anderson said water samples taken by the group and submitted to the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) “show faecal contamination in silt”.
However he added SEPA “do not monitor at any sites below the former high water mark”.
He continued: “Even if inadvertently so, it really feels as though the Scottish Government, SEPA and Scottish Water have ended up marking each other’s homework in respect of sewage contamination in our rivers.”
The Water of Leith Conservation Trust, which organises weekly river clean-ups water and monitoring projects, said they are “very concerned about the obvious increase in the frequency of CSO’s venting into the Water of Leith”.
In a letter to the council, the Trust’s manager Helen Brown said: “We see the evidence of these events as wet wipes and sanitary products are left on trees and branches along the river.
“When Edinburgh University did tests in 2020, the river was in spate at the time and they recorded that the faecal bacteria counts exceeded safe levels, which demonstrates that there is a significant problem.
“The Murrayburn is of significant concern as it’s conductivity measures max 1700 Microsiemans, whereas the general Water of Leith level is 320 microsiemans.”
Ms Brown she said the rate of raw sewage discharges increases following heavy rainfall and flooding.
“The Water of Leith is very susceptible to this as over 50% of the catchment is urbanised,” she added. We have already seen this happen on a number of occasions, recently with river levels rising by up to a meter in less than an hour, putting pressure on the existing flood defences and water quality.
“This has resulted in raw sewage and other waste to discharge onto rivers – not just poo and pee but also all household chemicals, cleaning products, wipes and fats from washing up.
“There are around 150 Combined Sewer overflows in the Water of Leith Catchment. Should we really be treating the river like a high-speed unmonitored drain though our city?”
SEPA’s interim Head of Function for water and planning Nathan Critchlow-Watton said: “SEPA has worked for over 20 years to drive improvements in water quality – through targeted regulation and working with others to achieve significant investment. Water quality is at its highest level ever in Scotland, with more than 87% of watercourses achieving a high or good classification for pollution.
“Sustained effort by SEPA and Scottish Water has improved over 100 sewage works over the past decade. During this time, we have also regulated Scottish Water and PFI companies to significantly reduce the number of sewage pollution incidents, from more than 800 to less than 300 per year. Despite these successes, we agree there is work to do to improve sewage pollution. That is why our focus is on addressing sewer overflows where they cause environmental impacts.
“Scottish Water’s route map, published in December 2021, set out how it would work with partners to improve water quality, increase monitoring and reporting, significantly reduce sewer related debris in the environment and reduce spills from the sewer network. SEPA welcomes the progress that has been made to date.
“We will continue to work in partnership with Scottish Water when appropriate – and use regulatory tools when required – to ensure that actions to address the most significant water quality and litter impacts meet the timetable.”
Scottish Water was contacted for comment.
by Donald Turvill, Local Democracy Reporter.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) is a public service news agency. It is funded by the BBC, provided by the local news sector (in Edinburgh that is Reach plc (the publisher behind Edinburgh Live and The Daily Record) and used by many qualifying partners. Local Democracy Reporters cover news about top-tier local authorities and other public service organisations.
The boats are back on the Union Canal this Sunday
If you are not watching reruns of the Coronation then get along to Harrison Park on the Union Canal on Sunday and hire a rowing boat. A spokesperson for the Edinburgh Union Canal Society who are behind the new boating initiative said: “Following their successful launch last month, two of the popular newly refurbished canal rowing…
Continue Reading The boats are back on the Union Canal this Sunday
Decathlon stage wheely good class for bike beginners
Shoppers pushing their trolleys looked quizzically as cyclists clad in helmets and hi-vis jackets pushed their bikes past them heading for the customer lift in the Gyle Shopping Centre, and those sitting having a cup of tea in the upstairs cafe were even more bemused as the cyclists made their way to the back of the building. Well,…
Continue Reading Decathlon stage wheely good class for bike beginners
Knudsen back for Bandits against Scorpions
Berwick welcome back Danish youngster Jonas Knudsen for Saturday’s (6.30) Cab Direct Championship clash with Scunthorpe. Knudsen (pictured) crashed out at Glasgow Tigers last Friday and missed last week’s home defeat to Redcar, but he returns to face the Scorpions, with Greg Blair continuing to stand in for the injured Nathan Stoneman at reserve. The…
Advisory board appointed at space marketing company
Four advisors selected to help firm’s ambitions for global growth An Edinburgh-based space marketing company has launched an advisory board to help support the business as it prepares for further international expansion. AstroAgency has selected four individuals with experience in business and media across the space, science and technology sectors to guide the firm in…
Continue Reading Advisory board appointed at space marketing company
Prime Minister – ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III
The Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, has issued a statement on the day that King Charles III will be crowned King in Westminster Abbey in front of an invited audience of 2,000. The Prime Minister said: “The Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be a moment of extraordinary national pride. “Together with friends from…
Continue Reading Prime Minister – ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III
Twenty will be plenty in Midlothian
More than nine out of ten Midlothian streets which currently have 30mph speed limits would be reduced to 20mph under plans set to go before councillors next week. A review of roads across the county has identified 850 where the new restriction could be brought in with just 70 streets retaining their current 30mph limit.…