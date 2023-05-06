Four advisors selected to help firm’s ambitions for global growth

An Edinburgh-based space marketing company has launched an advisory board to help support the business as it prepares for further international expansion.

AstroAgency has selected four individuals with experience in business and media across the space, science and technology sectors to guide the firm in its fourth year of operations.

It is hoped the appointees will broaden the company’s space connections within the growing market, while also supporting on strategic matters, including knowledge sharing and business development.

The advisors include esteemed science broadcaster and author, Dallas Campbell, known for presenting factual TV programmes such as ‘The Gadget Show’ and mini-series ‘Supersized Earth’.

Dallas is an ambassador for many Sciences, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education initiatives, supporting outreach projects to inspire an interest in science and technology among younger generations. He presents AstroAgency’s monthly space community gathering, SpaceBar, which was set up to keep the space industry communicating during the onset of 2020’s pandemic lockdowns.

Joining Dallas is fellow SpaceBar host, Dr Suzie Imber. Recently awarded with the Royal Society’s Rosalind Franklin Medal, Dr Imber is an Associate Professor in Space Physics at the University of Leicester, where she leads a research programme in magnetospheric physics and space weather. A talented science presenter with a passion for educational outreach, she has hosted BBC’s ‘Sky at Night’ and was selected from thousands of applicants to participate in documentary TV programme ‘Astronauts: Do You Have What It Takes?,’ a six-week competition that she won.

On the role, Dr Imber said: “I have gotten to know the AstroAgency team over the past couple of years as we’ve delivered SpaceBar together and collaborated on other projects too, such as the Sustainable Space Challenges initiative back in 2020. I’m excited to be able to help the company in an ambassadorial capacity and look forward to exploring ways we can bring space to new audiences.”

Firefly Aerospace’s Director of Spacecraft Operations, Sam Peterson, has also been appointed to the AstroAgency advisory board. Based in the US, and known within the space sector as ‘Mr Moon’ for his work on lunar missions, Sam worked with the European Space Agency for eight years before a strategically focused role with the Swedish Space Corporation.

Sam will advise AstroAgency on the US market and wider networking opportunities for international growth.

Regarding his appointment Sam Peterson said: “I’m excited to support the talented team at AstroAgency and it’s always a pleasure to catch up at their monthly SpaceBar events that support knowledge sharing and networking for the space community.”

Finally, the company has secured Alexandra Sokolowski as its fourth advisor. Alexandra is currently leading communications for the inaugural Space for Island Nations conference, where she is demonstrating her expertise in marketing to support the event.

Following eight years leading the Marketing and Communications department at Telespazio, Germany where she established herself as a leading expert in her field, she has gone on to apply her skills at Hyperion Technologies and FSO Instruments. Her passion for space and dedication to excellence has earned her significant recognition and praise from peers in the space industry.

The advisory additions follow the recent news that the space strategic marketing firm surpassed its 50th client project, landing several contracts across the public and private sector – including leading global space consultancy business Euroconsult, international satellite firm Spire Global, orbital debris removal innovator ClearSpace and new projects with the UK Space Agency, Scottish Enterprise and the Satellite Applications Catapult.

AstroAgency founder and space entrepreneur Daniel Smith has hailed the advisors stating: “As a young business in the relatively formative commercial space sector, we’ve overcome the challenges of a global pandemic and the invasion of Ukraine, both of which directly impacted our team.

“Despite this, the journey so far has been incredibly positive as we have built many connections with brand ambassadors and honorary ‘Astro Agents’. The formation of an advisory board is our way of bringing friends and supporters closer to us, and we’re very fortunate to be able to count Alexandra, Dallas, Suzie and Sam as our first official advisors – they’re all talented individuals who align with our company values.”

Headquartered in Scotland, AstroAgency works with governments and companies across the globe. The company’s work on Scotland’s space sustainability roadmap – a world first – in collaboration with Optimat, Scottish Enterprise and Space Scotland’s Environmental Task Force, detailed work packages that are now underway to reduce the sector’s environmental impact.

This work, together with their support of the UK Space Agency active debris removal mission (CLEAR) and other sustainability projects, led to the firm being invited by the United Nations World Space Forum to address delegates at the turn of the year on the importance of building a commercial space sector that is environmentally conscious.

The company is set to speak on the topic at next month’s New Space Atlantic Summit, alongside colleagues from the United Nations and the Canadian Space Agency.

AstroAgency offers a wide range of technical and non-technical organisations support in growing their activity in the global space sector. Their unique combination of strategic marketing support, brand building techniques, space media coverage, technical knowledge and all-important space industry expertise has seen the award-nominated firm quickly secure the position as leaders in their niche market.

AstroAgency

Like this: Like Loading...