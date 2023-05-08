Traffic wardens get on the buses
In a new initiative traffic wardens will be jumping on buses from Tuesday in a bid to clamp down on illegal driving in bus lanes.
TRO Consultations
Anyone can reply to the council about proposals for regulating traffic, pedestrians and cyclists in the city. The Traffic Regulation Orders (TROs) are published for consultation at regular intervals.
Some of the most recent show the layout for traffic on and around Morrison Street. The deadline for comment is 15 May. You can reply here (and read the reasons why part of Morrison Street between Morrison Link and Dewar Place will be changed to two-way traffic).
Spokes the Lothian cycle campaign have already replied. Their response is encapsulated in this statement: “Our primary objection, however, remains that the draft Orders aim to smooth the way for additional motor traffic here, in an already busy area, including at recognised dangerous junctions; and do not create the high quality cycling facilities promised for Morrison Street in the City Centre Transformation policy – and indeed make that harder to achieve in the future.”
It takes a degree of knowledge to work out where to find such orders and then interpret them. Spokes have a team of experienced volunteers who do that regularly, and yes it is from a cycling point of view, but what is good for cyclists is generally good for those on foot or with a buggy or wheelchair.
This is a guide to what the various colours on the plans mean:
And this is what the plans attached to the Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) look like for Morrison Street.
Virtual Town Hall
Cllr Finlay McFarlane who represents the City Centre is holding a Virtual Town Hall on 27 May from 11am. Any city centre constituent may obtain a free ticket below.
It is Cllr McFarlane who has campaigned to get rid of the phone boxes on Hanover Street and elsewhere in the city.
North Edinburgh Community Festival
On Saturday afternoon there will be a free family event in West Pilton Park. Click on the image below for more details.
Cool Camlin steers Watsonians to Grand Slam
Watsonians mobbed their goalkeeper after Lucy Camlin kept her cool to put off in-form, Edinburgh University striker Jika Nyirenda, who sent the students sixth penalty over the bar. The players ran from the half-way line for a mass hug as the victory clinched a domestic Grand Slam which started with the indoor crown, then the Premiership, then the…
Continue Reading Cool Camlin steers Watsonians to Grand Slam
Controversy as Celtic clinch back-to-back titles
Celtic beat Hearts 2-0 at Tynecastle to win their second straight Premiership title under Ange Postecoglou, but this game turned on a red card handed out to Hearts’ defender Alex Cochrane in the 45th minute. The Brighton-born defender fouled Daizen Maeda on the right hand side of the Tynecastle side’s penalty box as he chased a…
Continue Reading Controversy as Celtic clinch back-to-back titles
A fresh start indeed
First Minister Yousaf has his work cut out at Holyrood Holyrood Diary (from the May print edition of The Edinburgh Reporter ) Burner phones, police searches, missing cash and a mysterious camper van sitting in a 92 year old’s driveway. The bizarre scenes from the police investigation into SNP finances seems more like Breaking Bad…
The Houseplant Hospital will open in Newhaven
A new business – The Houseplant Hospital – will open in Newhaven soon. This will be a place to take your sick houseplants to have them re-potted, or get advice on helping them to thrive. The new store will be on the corner of Newhaven Road and Ferry Road. Business owners Rosanna and Tom Costello…
Continue Reading The Houseplant Hospital will open in Newhaven
Test run for new course at Foxlake
On Friday the Gullane U11s football team made a splash at Foxlake Adventures as they tested out the new Aqua Park obstacle course. The course has more than 20 Ninja Warrior-style features including a Tyre Run, Ninja-Jump, Eagles Nest, a 3.8m Mount Rainer slide and 2m high freefalling slides. The young local footballers were invited to…
Government must act now to deal with the housing crisis
The Scottish Labour Party’s recent business debate concentrated on the housing crisis. Mark Griffin MSP laid down a motion demanding that Parliament acts quickly on the recommendations of the Temporary Accommodation Task and Finish Group. The motion also welcomed the appointment of a dedicated Minister for Housing to the government, although admits it is long…
Continue Reading Government must act now to deal with the housing crisis