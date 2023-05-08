Traffic wardens get on the buses

In a new initiative traffic wardens will be jumping on buses from Tuesday in a bid to clamp down on illegal driving in bus lanes.

TRO Consultations

Anyone can reply to the council about proposals for regulating traffic, pedestrians and cyclists in the city. The Traffic Regulation Orders (TROs) are published for consultation at regular intervals.

Some of the most recent show the layout for traffic on and around Morrison Street. The deadline for comment is 15 May. You can reply here (and read the reasons why part of Morrison Street between Morrison Link and Dewar Place will be changed to two-way traffic).

Spokes the Lothian cycle campaign have already replied. Their response is encapsulated in this statement: “Our primary objection, however, remains that the draft Orders aim to smooth the way for additional motor traffic here, in an already busy area, including at recognised dangerous junctions; and do not create the high quality cycling facilities promised for Morrison Street in the City Centre Transformation policy – and indeed make that harder to achieve in the future.”

It takes a degree of knowledge to work out where to find such orders and then interpret them. Spokes have a team of experienced volunteers who do that regularly, and yes it is from a cycling point of view, but what is good for cyclists is generally good for those on foot or with a buggy or wheelchair.

This is a guide to what the various colours on the plans mean:

And this is what the plans attached to the Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) look like for Morrison Street.

Virtual Town Hall

Cllr Finlay McFarlane who represents the City Centre is holding a Virtual Town Hall on 27 May from 11am. Any city centre constituent may obtain a free ticket below.

It is Cllr McFarlane who has campaigned to get rid of the phone boxes on Hanover Street and elsewhere in the city.

North Edinburgh Community Festival

On Saturday afternoon there will be a free family event in West Pilton Park. Click on the image below for more details.

