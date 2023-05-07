Watsonians mobbed their goalkeeper after Lucy Camlin kept her cool to put off in-form, Edinburgh University striker Jika Nyirenda, who sent the students sixth penalty over the bar.

The players ran from the half-way line for a mass hug as the victory clinched a domestic Grand Slam which started with the indoor crown, then the Premiership, then the play-off and now the Scottish Hockey Cup.

Watsonians were 1-0 down until late in the game at Glasgow’s National Hockey Centre against a side they edged 2-1 in the play-off final only a week ago.

Sam Judge’s side edged ahead in the third quarter when Millie Skidmore netted after a superb counter-attacking move from inside their own half, but Watsonians pressed forward down the left.

The ball was transferred into the circle from the left and there was the unmarked Sarah Jamieson (pictured) to slot home to level from close in with eight minutes left on the clock.

And Watsonians mounted several attacks in search of the winner but the scoreline stayed deadlocked at 1-1 until the final whistle.

