The Bass Rock Shore Angling League hosts the second round of their Summer League with a pegged match at Belhaven Beach on Wednesday night.

Registration is at the car park at 6pm to 6.30pm with fishing from 7pm to 10pm. This is a measure and release match with three hooks as a maximum.

Secretary James Ogilvie reminds members to bring a pen to log catches and added that memberships are due to be paid. Entry is £10 and there is a 100 per cent pay out.

High water is 6.55pm and Ogilvie hopes for a good turnout on the night.

Elsewhere, Kailzie Trout Fishery re-opened at the weekend and fishing was good with around 100 fish caught on the fly pond on opening day.

New owner, Connor Alexander Newcombe, said the atmosphere was fantastic.

The fishery is open Tuesday to Sunday from 9am to 5pm and basic prices for eight hours on a catch and release basis is £19. Eight hours killing five fish costs £35.

If you are keen on fly tying then West Lothian Angling Association have switched location and date for their popular monthly events which are attracting anglers from Fife, Central Scotland and all over the Lothians.

The venue is Howden Park Centre at Livingston and the postcode is EH54 6AE. The new night is a Thursday starting from May 11 and start time is 6.30pm. The event runs until 9pm. There is currently no charge.

