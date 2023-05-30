At around 11.30 on Tuesday morning there was a two car collision in Davidson’s Mains.
This occurred at the pedestrian crossing just off the same roundabout where Alena Faltyskova was killed by the driver of a bus in May 2017.
Roads were blocked for a while and the Lothian 47 and 21 services were diverted. Some eye witnesses said there was petrol on the road, and all emergency services were in attendance.
More discussion on deposit return scheme
The Scottish Government’s deposit return scheme was to be the best in Europe but it is already delayed until next year, and now the UK government has said it cannot include glass due to internal market rules. The Scottish arrangements are due to be in place before the rest of the UK, and so to…
Tour guides say increased charges are “unfair”
Self-employed tour guides working in Edinburgh have criticised an “unfair” hike in charges to take groups into cemeteries. The council has been urged to have a re-think over the scheme designed to raise money for the maintenance of graveyards which attract the most tourists – and consider replacing the soon-to-increase annual charge with a ‘per…
Dogs of the Week – Harvey and Jane
Harvey, a playful 12-year-old crossbreed, and his loyal best friend Jane, a sweet 10-year-old collie, are eagerly anticipating a loving home together. These delightfully furry friends are seeking an adult-only environment, where they can bask in undivided attention and receive abundant love. Their only requirement is a home without other pets, as they yearn to…
Ministerial statement by Circular Economy Minister
Following the UK Government’s response to The Scottish Parliament on the proposed Deposit Return Scheme in which they approve it but exclude glass from the scheme., the Minister for the Circular Economy, Lorna Slater MSP made a statement to the parliament. She said: “Presiding Officer, I am grateful for the opportunity to update Parliament today…
Festivals call for more regular government help
Representatives from two of the major Edinburgh festivals, and the Tattoo were invited to give evidence to the Scottish Affairs Committee who are studying the topic of “Promoting Scotland Internationally”. Members of the committee visited New York during Tartan Week to see for themselves how promotion on the international stage works in practice. All giving…
Five things you need to know today
Council is recruiting apprentices The council is looking for apprentices and experienced tradespeople as part of its latest recruitment drive. Adverts are now live for more than 30 jobs and apprenticeships in a variety of roles. This is part of the council’s plan to hire around 80 recruits in the housing service in the coming…