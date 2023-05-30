At around 11.30 on Tuesday morning there was a two car collision in Davidson’s Mains.

This occurred at the pedestrian crossing just off the same roundabout where Alena Faltyskova was killed by the driver of a bus in May 2017.

Roads were blocked for a while and the Lothian 47 and 21 services were diverted. Some eye witnesses said there was petrol on the road, and all emergency services were in attendance.

RTA at Davidson’s Mains roundabout.The same roundabout Alena Faltyskova was killed by a bus in May 2017. PHOTO Alan Simpson Photography

