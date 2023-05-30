Harvey, a playful 12-year-old crossbreed, and his loyal best friend Jane, a sweet 10-year-old collie, are eagerly anticipating a loving home together.

These delightfully furry friends are seeking an adult-only environment, where they can bask in undivided attention and receive abundant love. Their only requirement is a home without other pets, as they yearn to be the sole recipients of affection.

These lovable pooches cherish their time together, Jane may be the younger out of the two, but she acts like a big sister to Harvey and gives him the confidence he needs to feel safe.

With adventurous spirits, they delight in playing at their own pace in the garden, revelling in the excitement of car rides to new and thrilling destinations. While at home, all they need for contentment are a collection of toys and treats—essential provisions for any canine companion. In addition to playtime, this delightful duo are seeking owners who can shower them with affection and companionship, preferably individuals who are at home for most of the day.

With their loving personalities and playful spirits, Harvey and Jane are ready to bring boundless joy to the fortunate family capable of offering them the warm and nurturing home they so deserve.

If you think you could provide a home for Harvey & Jane or any of the 50 dogs currently available for rehoming, please contact the West Calder Rehoming Centre on 01506 873459. You can also follow Dogs Trust West Calder on Twitter @DT_WestCalder & Instagram @dogstrust_westcalder. GO and meet them for a chat about rehoming/fostering at our ‘The Long & Short Of It’ event on Sunday 11 June at 12-4pm at the West Calder centre.

Dogs Trust West Calder is currently seeking new foster carers across the whole of the Lothians & Scottish Borders. If you could open your home to a dog in need, please email HFHWestCalder@dogstrust.org.uk for more information. The rehoming centre is also recruiting new volunteers for a variety of roles.

Anyone interested in volunteering should email Volunteer Coordinator, Garry Lee at Garry.Lee@dogstrust.org.uk

