Harvey, a playful 12-year-old crossbreed, and his loyal best friend Jane, a sweet 10-year-old collie, are eagerly anticipating a loving home together.
These delightfully furry friends are seeking an adult-only environment, where they can bask in undivided attention and receive abundant love. Their only requirement is a home without other pets, as they yearn to be the sole recipients of affection.
These lovable pooches cherish their time together, Jane may be the younger out of the two, but she acts like a big sister to Harvey and gives him the confidence he needs to feel safe.
With adventurous spirits, they delight in playing at their own pace in the garden, revelling in the excitement of car rides to new and thrilling destinations. While at home, all they need for contentment are a collection of toys and treats—essential provisions for any canine companion. In addition to playtime, this delightful duo are seeking owners who can shower them with affection and companionship, preferably individuals who are at home for most of the day.
With their loving personalities and playful spirits, Harvey and Jane are ready to bring boundless joy to the fortunate family capable of offering them the warm and nurturing home they so deserve.
If you think you could provide a home for Harvey & Jane or any of the 50 dogs currently available for rehoming, please contact the West Calder Rehoming Centre on 01506 873459. You can also follow Dogs Trust West Calder on Twitter @DT_WestCalder & Instagram @dogstrust_westcalder. GO and meet them for a chat about rehoming/fostering at our ‘The Long & Short Of It’ event on Sunday 11 June at 12-4pm at the West Calder centre.
Dogs Trust West Calder is currently seeking new foster carers across the whole of the Lothians & Scottish Borders. If you could open your home to a dog in need, please email HFHWestCalder@dogstrust.org.uk for more information. The rehoming centre is also recruiting new volunteers for a variety of roles.
Anyone interested in volunteering should email Volunteer Coordinator, Garry Lee at Garry.Lee@dogstrust.org.uk
More discussion on deposit return scheme
The Scottish Government’s deposit return scheme was to be the best in Europe but it is already delayed until next year, and now the UK government has said it cannot include glass due to internal market rules. The Scottish arrangements are due to be in place before the rest of the UK, and so to…
Tour guides say increased charges are “unfair”
Self-employed tour guides working in Edinburgh have criticised an “unfair” hike in charges to take groups into cemeteries. The council has been urged to have a re-think over the scheme designed to raise money for the maintenance of graveyards which attract the most tourists – and consider replacing the soon-to-increase annual charge with a ‘per…
Continue Reading Tour guides say increased charges are “unfair”
Davidson’s Mains crash – photos
At around 11.30 on Tuesday morning there was a two car collision in Davidson’s Mains. This occurred at the pedestrian crossing just off the same roundabout where Alena Faltyskova was killed by the driver of a bus in May 2017. Roads were blocked for a while and the Lothian 47 and 21 services were diverted.…
Ministerial statement by Circular Economy Minister
Following the UK Government’s response to The Scottish Parliament on the proposed Deposit Return Scheme in which they approve it but exclude glass from the scheme., the Minister for the Circular Economy, Lorna Slater MSP made a statement to the parliament. She said: “Presiding Officer, I am grateful for the opportunity to update Parliament today…
Continue Reading Ministerial statement by Circular Economy Minister
Festivals call for more regular government help
Representatives from two of the major Edinburgh festivals, and the Tattoo were invited to give evidence to the Scottish Affairs Committee who are studying the topic of “Promoting Scotland Internationally”. Members of the committee visited New York during Tartan Week to see for themselves how promotion on the international stage works in practice. All giving…
Continue Reading Festivals call for more regular government help
Five things you need to know today
Council is recruiting apprentices The council is looking for apprentices and experienced tradespeople as part of its latest recruitment drive. Adverts are now live for more than 30 jobs and apprenticeships in a variety of roles. This is part of the council’s plan to hire around 80 recruits in the housing service in the coming…