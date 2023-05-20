We are really lucky in Edinburgh to enjoy so much wildlife close to the city centre.

Photographer Alan Simpson spotted these five cygnets with their parents out for a paddle.

And one or two of their brothers or sisters was still to hatch into the big world.

Cygnets at Inverleith Park Edinburgh.

