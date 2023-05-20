We are really lucky in Edinburgh to enjoy so much wildlife close to the city centre.
Photographer Alan Simpson spotted these five cygnets with their parents out for a paddle.
And one or two of their brothers or sisters was still to hatch into the big world.
Ten years of design awards – and more to come
The Blackwood Design Awards (BDA) is celebrating a decade of excellence and innovation by welcoming entrants to take part in the 2023/24 competition. An international awards programme that seeks to find innovative and life-changing inventions and concepts that enhance independent living for people with disabilities, this year marks the 10th anniversary of the competition. The…
Check out the Duck and Waffle’s new set menu
In St James Quarter, with its own entrance from the main square at the top of Leith Street, there is another world. The Edinburgh Duck & Waffle is one of only two in the UK, where the interior alone is sumptuous – and then there is the food. There are many dishes on offer (and…
Man charged after dog attack
A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a man was seriously injured following a dog attack in a house in Edinburgh. The 24-year-old man was found around 8.10 pm on Thursday, 4 May, 2023 near to the junction between Drum Brae South and Duart Crescent. He suffered severe facial injuries and was taken…
Prime Minister urged to exempt the Scottish deposit return scheme – “a beacon for change”
The Scottish Greens say that Scotland’s deposit return scheme (DRS) can revolutionise our relationship with waste and be a beacon for environmental change across the UK and beyond. The Scottish Government’s scheme will require an exemption to the Internal Market Act which the UK Government used to give itself veto powers following Brexit. In a…
Innovative dishes on menu at Corner 124
Corner 124 is described succinctly as serving contemporary, European food and drink. and the extremely popular restaurant – best to book – stated life as a deja-vu bistro. It has evolved substantially since then. It is based in Lake District, a popular destination for Lothians holidaymakers, and the Kendal-based establishment was reinvented several years ago into…
Annual caravan show is back – bigger than before
Pettycur Bay Holiday Park will pull out all the stops when it stages a whole weekend of free entertainment and community engagement this month. The annual Caravan Show – which has not taken place in its full format since 2019 – is back for 2023 bigger and better than ever before. This year’s event will…
