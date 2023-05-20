We are really lucky in Edinburgh to enjoy so much wildlife close to the city centre.

Photographer Alan Simpson spotted these five cygnets with their parents out for a paddle.

And one or two of their brothers or sisters was still to hatch into the big world.

Cygnets at Inverleith Park Edinburgh.
Cygnets at Inverleith Park Edinburgh.
Cygnets at Inverleith Park Edinburgh.
Cygnets at Inverleith Park Edinburgh.
Cygnets at Inverleith Park Edinburgh.

Ten years of design awards – and more to come

The Blackwood Design Awards (BDA) is celebrating a decade of excellence and innovation by welcoming entrants to take part in the 2023/24 competition. An international awards programme that seeks to find innovative and life-changing inventions and concepts that enhance independent living for people with disabilities, this year marks the 10th anniversary of the competition. The…

Continue Reading Ten years of design awards – and more to come

Prime Minister urged to exempt the Scottish deposit return scheme – “a beacon for change”

The Scottish Greens say that Scotland’s deposit return scheme (DRS) can revolutionise our relationship with waste and be a beacon for environmental change across the UK and beyond. The Scottish Government’s scheme will require an exemption to the Internal Market Act which the UK Government used to give itself veto powers following Brexit. In a…

Continue Reading Prime Minister urged to exempt the Scottish deposit return scheme – “a beacon for change”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.