In St James Quarter, with its own entrance from the main square at the top of Leith Street, there is another world.

The Edinburgh Duck & Waffle is one of only two in the UK, where the interior alone is sumptuous – and then there is the food.

There are many dishes on offer (and this is a different way of serving delicious food) and helpfully the restaurant has just begun serving a set menu.

This is offered as either two courses for £23 or three for £28, and might give you a taste of what you will go back to order next time.

There is still a selection to be made from each of the starter, main courses and desserts. My own favourite is the pork belly, but don’t let that put you off ordering the Atlantic prawn roll on brioche. Both are equally delicious and were part of the selection on offer at the opening event.

I was lucky enough to be invited to the Grand Opening Party – and it was really grand. But the test of a restaurant is to go back after the opening pzazz has died down and see what it is really like. I went back on my own, unannounced one Saturday, and was looked after royally by the very personable and knowledgeable staff.

Try it – you might like it – and the best advice is to try it out at breakfast time. The restaurant opens at 8am at weekends and 9am during the week.

Created under the direction of Culinary Director Daniel Barbosa and Executive Chef Lucia Gregusova the menu uses Scottish produce and seafood for great flavour and value. To kick off the meal, guests may order a round of craft cocktails followed by a choice of 2 or 3-courses – each offering a selection of standout dishes. Highlights include the refreshing Atlantic Prawn Roll with Marie Rose sauce, specialty Duck Burger – available exclusively as part of the Set Menu – and an all-new spin on the restaurant’s namesake dish: The ‘Wanna Be Duck & Waffle’ with crispy tempura hen of the wood’s mushroom, fried duck egg, mustard maple syrup and a buttermilk waffle, guaranteed to “surprise and delight”.

DUCK & WAFFLE SET MENU

2-COURSES £23 I 3-COURSES £28

choose one from each section

ANGUS BEEF TARTARE

pickled onion, mustard, Marmite egg yolk, crispy bread

HOUSE SALAD (V)

mixed leaves, mozzarella housemade granola mix, seeds, honey mustard dressing

ATLANTIC PRAWN ROLL

spicy Marie Rose sauce, brioche

8HR BRAISED PORK BELLY

chipotle glaze, pickled cucumber, Kewpie mayo, dukkah, pork crackling

~

DUCK & WAFFLE

crispy leg confit, fried duck egg, mustard maple syrup +5

‘WANNA BE’ DUCK & WAFFLE (V)

crispy hen of the woods mushroom, fried duck egg, mustard maple syrup +5

DUCK BURGER

scamorza, L.O.T., pickles, special sauce, french fries

STEAMED SCOTTISH MUSSELS

preserved lemon, fennel, fermented chilli, french fries

ROASTED SEA BASS FILLET

lilliput capers, potatoes, beurre blanc, coriander

PORCINI MUSHROOM RAVIOLI (V)

shaved winter truffle, toasted seeds, crispy cavolo nero, milk solids, Parmesan

~

TORREJAS

maple caramel apples, cinnamon ice cream

CRANACHAN WAFFLE (V)

whiskey cream, raspberry sorbet, honey oats

BAKED CHEESECAKE (V)

McVitie’s biscuit crust, red fruit coulis

The restaurant and bar made its debut in Scotland earlier this year at St James Quarter. The venue merges dynamic interiors, unrivalled hospitality, a buzzy atmosphere, and mouth-watering signature fare to create an unforgettable dining experience that has become a hallmark of the brand, welcoming guests for breakfast, lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and cocktails.

Reservations: To book click here or call: +44 (0) 131.202.2700

Opening hours

Monday – Wednesday: 9am – 12am

Thursday – Friday: 9am – 1am

Saturday: 8am – 1am

Sunday: 8am – 12am

Address:

Duck & Waffle Edinburgh I St James Quarter I 400-402 St James Crescent

Edinburgh, EH1 3AE I www.duckandwaffle.com

