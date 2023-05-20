A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a man was seriously injured following a dog attack in a house in Edinburgh.

The 24-year-old man was found around 8.10 pm on Thursday, 4 May, 2023 near to the junction between Drum Brae South and Duart Crescent.

He suffered severe facial injuries and was taken to The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

The dog has been seized.

Detective Constable Stephen Nelson said : “This was an isolated incident which happened within a private dwelling. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and the man is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.”

