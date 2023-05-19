The Council will receive more than £50,000 to develop plans to restore four key historic buildings and structures at Granton Waterfront.

The funding will also be used for heritage skills training and community events. The announcement was made by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Historic Environment Scotland’s Heritage and Place Programme (H&PP).

Ideas and proposals will be progressed for the refurbishment of Granton Lighthouse, the Edwardian former Granton Gasworks railway station building platforms, Madelvic House, which is ‘B’ listed from the 1890s, and Granton Castle Walled Garden.

A Red Transport Heritage Trust Wheel was installed in 2021 at Madelvic House PHOTO ©2021 The Edinburgh Reporter

This first phase of funding will support the creation of high-quality sustainable development plans over the next 12 months, with the potential that Historic Environment Scotland and Heritage Fund will then award further funding to deliver the projects in the coming years.

The project is part of the Council’s wider strategic £1.3 billion regeneration of Granton Waterfront.

Council Leader Cammy Day said: “We have ambitious plans to make Granton Waterfront a new sustainable coastal town for Edinburgh. In keeping with our plans for the whole city we’re creating a £1.3bn 20 minute neighbourhood with 3,500 net zero homes, a new primary school, lots of green spaces.

“We want to make sure people can get around and access other parts of the city easily so we’re putting in active travel routes and improving transport links as well. You can see work has started to make the iconic Granton Gasholder a multi-functional public space and hundreds of the sustainable affordable homes we’ve planned are also being built.



“As part of this project we have strong community support to protect the heritage of the area and bring its listed buildings back to life for local people and visitors to use and enjoy. The funding will help us to develop our plans to secure future funding to make this happen. This project along with the refurbishment of the Gasholder demonstrates the Council’s commitment to celebrate the historical legacy of the area making sure that its heritage is revitalised for future generations to come.”

