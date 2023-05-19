The bar and restaurant at Virgin Hotels Edinburgh, Eve, is adding an exciting new flavour to Cowgate, as it begins serving a new brunch menu. This fresh take on brunch will be a weekend fixture from noon to 4pm accompanied by carefully crafted cocktails and live entertainment.

Eve opened its doors in late 2022 and has a luxurious interior with unique floor-to-ceiling murals and a vibrant, lively atmosphere, making it the perfect brunch spot in Edinburgh’s Cowgate.

At Eve, brunch is just the beginning. Guests can also enjoy the weekly live entertainment with DJs and saxophonists bringing the party atmosphere to Edinburgh’s Old Town. Eve will keep things fresh offering drag brunches and musical themed afternoons, making brunch at Eve the place to spend your weekends.

Just in time for the Beyoncé concert on Saturday, Eve has launched the brunch service, providing the perfect opportunity to fuel up before the show. As guests enjoy their brunch, the sound of Beyoncé’s hit songs will fill the air, setting the tone for an electrifying pre-concert meal. Eve will offer even more entertainment options throughout the weekend. On Saturday, guests can groove to the sound of ‘The Katet’, a funky brass band that will keep the energy high with their soulful tunes. On Sunday, Amber Lights will take the stage, bringing a unique twist to beloved classics from the 70s, 80s, and 90s by infusing them with a funky flair.

The new brunch menu offers a range of dishes, meaning that there is something to satisfy every taste. From creamy sweet potato hummus to wholesome granola bowls guests can explore tropical flavours with mango and pineapple brûlé or try the vibrant shakshuka and fresh salmon poke bowls. For those with a sweet tooth, there are waffles, French toast, and the irresistible Brunch Board to indulge in.

Eve’s brunch is accompanied by an exquisite selection of drinks and cocktails, including refreshing classics like the Bloody Mary or spicy cousin, Bloody Maria. Guests can also savour the refreshing Red Snapper or French Martini and of course, the ultimate brunch pairing, everyone’s timeless favourite, Mimosa, adding a touch of celebration to every occasion.

Launching this weekend booking is encouraged to guarantee a table.

All reservations can be made through Open Table

David Moth, Virgin Hotels Vice President of Operations, and Interim General Manager of Virgin Hotels Edinburgh, said: “We are delighted to introduce brunch to Eve which offers an exciting new addition at the weekend for locals and visitors alike. Our team gas carefully curated a menu that we believe is going to get foodie’s taste buds tingling, of course, washed down with classic Eve cocktails and a couple special new additions.

“From amazing entertainment to stunning surroundings, we look forward to welcoming guests to enjoy all that brunch at Eve has to offer!”

Virgin Hotels Edinburgh is the first UK property from Virgin Hotels, the lifestyle hospitality brand that combines heartfelt, personalised service with the track record of innovation and smart disruption that Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Group has pioneered. Situated in the landmark India Buildings in Edinburgh’s Old Town close to Edinburgh Castle, the new hotel features 222 Chambers and Grand Chamber Suites: multiple dining and drinking outlets including Commons Club, Virgin Hotel’s flagship restaurant and bar that acts as a modern day social club, and Eve, a vibrant, all day dining concept with a focus on entertainment. In re-envisioning the buildings, the designers have worked to preserve its historic elements while adding a sense of style and sophistication. The property promises a stunning mix of old and new to fully capture the character of the cultural city of Edinburgh.