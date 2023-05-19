Hamilton & Inches are selling their 18ct Scottish Gold collection, Fleur-de-lys, an exceptionally intricate and exclusive range of handcrafted pieces.

The Scottish Gold has been ethically extracted from Scotgold Resources’ Cononish Gold Mine in Tyndrum, Scotland’s first and only gold mine, situated at the edge of Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park, just a few hours away from the Hamilton & Inches showroom in Edinburgh.

Handcrafted in the goldsmith workshop above the Hamilton & Inches showroom, this latest 10-piece fine jewellery collection is made up of two diffusion lines: Fleur-de-lys and Star Fleur-de-lys. Adorned with its own unique ‘Scottish gold’ mark, a stag, each piece is independently verified and guaranteed by the Edinburgh Assay office, and officially hallmarked as 18ct Scottish Gold.

The items in the new collection showcase a modern interpretation of historic style. From the 18ct Scottish Gold Star Fleur-de-lys hoop drop earrings (RRP: £2,695) which are delicately decorated with round, brilliant-cut diamonds, to the 18ct Scottish Gold Star Fleur-de-lys diamond set pendant (RRP: £ 1,995), each piece is a timeless masterpiece that makes the perfect addition to any outfit.

Hamilton & Inches handcrafted engagement collection is also now available in 18ct Scottish Gold. The in-house collection features D coloured diamonds set within exceptional designs, available in a range of cuts and settings including solitaire, three-stone, and halo settings, in various carat weights. And for those wishing to make something truly unique, the luxury fine jeweller is also taking commissions for bespoke orders for 18ct Scottish Gold fine jewellery, engagement rings, signet rings and wedding bands, all handcrafted by its world-class fine jewellery artisans using time-honoured techniques and exceptional design.

Victoria Houghton, Hamilton & Inches CEO, said: “There is worldwide interest around Scottish Gold and so we are delighted to be introducing our new, bespoke 18ct collection, beautifully set with brilliant-cut diamonds. An exclusive rarity, the Fleur-de-lys collection is a special nod to our 22ct Scottish Gold collection which received outstanding demand, and completely sold out. The items have been meticulously handcrafted by our expert team of goldsmiths whose workshops reside above our showroom in Edinburgh.

“We are conscious of the growing importance customers are placing on the origin and provenance of the items that they are buying, which is why we are proud to showcase this new collection which boasts a single mine origin status from Scotgold’s Cononish gold mine, emphasising our dedication to sustainable making”.

More jewellery available on the company’s website: www.hamiltonandinches.com

Like this: Like Loading...