To help students deal with the cost of living crisis Queen Margaret University has set up an innovative scheme.

Thank Goodness It’s Thursday (TGIT) provides students with free hot meals, food supplies and social activities to help with spiralling food and heating costs. It also provides fun themed activities to help counter student loneliness and isolation which QMU research identified as an issue. Now the support programme – initially set up for six weeks but extended into this academic year – has been recognised by the College and University Business Officers (CUBO) awards and is in the final. The event celebrates the best innovations and initiatives in higher education’s commercial and campus services.

Senior Lecturer, Dr Kat Lord-Watson, who has led the development of ‘Thank Goodness It’s Thursday’ (TGIT) at Queen Margaret University, said: “We are delighted that our fantastic TGIT initiative, which provides QMU’s students with free meals, weekend meal packs and social activities in a warm, friendly campus environment, has beenrecognised in the shortlist for the CUBO awards.”

Sarah Whigham, Head of Commercial Services at Queen Margaret University, said: “TGIT, which is a partnership project supported byQMU, the Students’ Union and our catering partner BaxterStorey, is an important part of QMU’s wider work in helping students navigate the cost-of-living crisis.

“Run by staff volunteers from across the University, TGIT offers students some respite from soaring food and fuel costs. Bringing students together in a welcoming, cosy environment on campus, where they can enjoy free hot meals, socialise withstudents and staff, and take part in social activities, has helped strengthen student and staff bonds and reduce isolation and loneliness amongst the student community. With hundreds of students benefitting from TGIT, Thursdays at QMU have become known as the best night of the week.”

Queen Margaret University. Thank Goodness It’s Thursday (TGIT), is a weekly initiative launched by Queen Margaret University to support its students with escalating costs. PHOTO © Malcolm Cochrane Photography

