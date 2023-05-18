Mason Watson and Josh Embleton return as the GHT Bullets seek to extend their perfect home record against National Development League newcomers Workington on Saturday, writes George Dodds.

Both missed last Sunday’s incident-packed clash at Kent through injury but form a new-look reserve partnership as new averages push Jamie Halder into the main body of the team following is free-scoring start to the season.

The Bullets have yet to lose a league or play-off meeting at Shielfield Park – the only home reverse since their 2021 formation coming at the hands of Leicester in last year’s Knockout Cup.

For the Comets, who opened their Northside arena with a 53-37 victory over the Monarchs Academy on Saturday, Connor Bailey is riding for Redcar in their BSN semi-final against Poole on Saturday, Glasgow and Mildenhall’s Lee Complin guesting.

Bailey will be back in Comets’ colours when the teams meet again in Cumbria the following day. Sunday’s meeting starts at 3pm.

Complin, a former Berwick Bandit, is one of the visitors with extensive knowledge of Shielfield Park in the Workington ranks.

Captain Luke Crang was tempted out of retirement to replace Leon Flint in the Bullets’ inaugural season while Ace Pijper, still only 16, made his professional debut for the Bullets at Armadale last season.

Another teenager, Sam McGurk, was a 125cc regular for Berwick’s Academy team while elder brother Harry made a handful of appearances in the NJL team. Even reserve Elliot Kelly made an NJL guest appearance in Berwick colours.

Skipper Greg Blair admitted: “Some of the Workington lads have done more laps around Berwick than half of our team so we need to be on our toes from the get-go.

“Myself and Mason are the only survivors from the original Bullets but over those two and a bit seasons many teams have come here fancying their chances and gone home with nothing to show. Of course, there is the reverse fixture the following afternoon with the aggregate point also up for grabs.

“We were very disappointed to let that bonus point slip away at Kent on Sunday when, to say the least, a number of 50-50 calls didn’t go our way along with some that were much more clear cut.

“I think everybody is looking forward to visiting Workington. We’ve read a lot about the new track and obviously they had a huge crowd on opening day.

“First we need to apply ourselves for the Shielfield match. Jamie Halder’s elevation to the main team is well deserved as, along with Connor Coles, he has been the leading man in our early season matches.

“In contrast Mason has had a tough start to the season but, hopefully, he can settle in at number six and the points will come.”

Berwick Academy and Workington Meteors also meet home and away in the Northern Junior League over the weekend.

E-tickets for Saturday are on sale now costing £12, including booking fee, until midnight on Friday. Admission on the day – by e-ticket or cash only – is £14. Accompanied under-16s are admitted free.

Berwickspeedway.com/tickets

Ω The events of Sunday at Kent and this weekend’s clashes with the Comets will be some of the topics discussed by Greg and Scott from 6pm on Wednesday in this week’s Radio Northumberland Total Access show.

Listen live via radionorhumberland.com or catch-up on as a podcast download from Spotify, Apple and other podcast providers.

For those who like pictures with their words the lads will be landing a Total Access Countdown show via the club’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts midweek.

Bullets: Connor Coles, Archie Freeman r/r, Jamie Halder, Danny Phillips, Greg Blair, Mason Watson, Josh Embleton

Comets: Lee Complin (Connor Bailey, Sunday), Ace Pijper, Sam McGurk, Harry McGurk, Luke Crang, Kelsey Dugard, Elliot Kelly

Academy: Kieran Douglas (Ben Rathbone, Sunday), Owen Booth, Liam Morris, Rocco Webb

Meteors: Callum Foy, Laylan Richardson, Emerson Betty, Casper Kluczniak

Referee (both days): Michael Breckon

