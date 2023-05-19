Fisherrow Harbour Festival 2023
Get along to Musselburgh Harbour tomorrow afternoon for the Fisherrow Harbour Festival including music and entertainment all afternoon from 1pm to 5pm.
There will be a market with local art and crafts, baking and community organisations, emergency services, East Coast Buses, ice-cream, pizzas, children’s rides, East Coast FM, and giant bubbles.
There are lots of free activities for all the family – but remember there is limited parking.
Davidson’s Mains Children’s Gala
This takes place on 17 June beginning at 11.30am at The Green. Roll up roll up!
Wester Hailes Fun Run 2023
Enter the Wester Hailes Fun Run now. It takes place on 11 June at Clovenstone Community Centre. It’s for everyone – serious runners, fancy dress runners, families and friends.
You can run, jog or walk, it’s up to you. The route starts and finishes at Clovenstone Community Centre 54 Clovenstone Park, EH14 3EY. Registration closes on Monday 5th June and entry is free.
The General Assembly of the Church of Scotland
The annual meeting opens tomorrow and runs until Thursday 25 May. There is a public gallery and anyone may take a seat there on a first come first served basis from around 8.45am. The event takes place in Assembly Hall on The Mound.
The General Assembly is a significant annual event in the Church of Scotland calendar. Throughout the week, commissioners to the General Assembly examine the work and laws of the Church and make decisions that affect its future.This year the Assembly will take place as a hybrid event, with the majority of members attending in the Assembly Hall and others participating online.
It all begins with an opening session at 10am including the installation of Rev Sally Foster-Fulton as the Moderator. Rev Foster-Fulton has led Christian Aid in Scotland since 2016.
The Rt Hon Lord Hodge, Deputy President of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom, has been appointed as Lord High Commissioner to the 2023 General Assembly, serving in the role for a second year.
As Lord High Commissioner, Lord Hodge (pictured centre below) will attend the 2023 General Assembly, acting as personal representative of His Majesty King Charles III.
How to subscribe to The Edinburgh Reporter
Our new edition of The Edinburgh Reporter newspaper is out now. You can read it online on our website, on PressReader, or to be sure of your own personal copy, then buy a subscription over here on our shop (or click on the image below).
We post out copies to all of our subscribers ahead of 1st of the month. If you subscribe by the 10th of the month then we also mail you a copy of this month’s issue. And thank you if you take out a subscription.
Great location but big let down
The Nethy Bridge Hotel, part of the Strathmore Hotel group, is described in the promotional material as a charming Victorian manor house. This imposing, granite-built hotel appeared that way as our taxi rolled up to the entrance. I was looking forward to some good Highland hospitality. However, the 70-bed hotel spectacularly failed to live up…
Bullets want to extend perfect home record
Mason Watson and Josh Embleton return as the GHT Bullets seek to extend their perfect home record against National Development League newcomers Workington on Saturday, writes George Dodds. Both missed last Sunday’s incident-packed clash at Kent through injury but form a new-look reserve partnership as new averages push Jamie Halder into the main body of…
Naismith: every game post split has something riding on it
Hearts square-up to Aberdeen in a key clash in the cinch Premiership on Saturday at Tynecastle and three points are a must if they want to maintain their ambition of finishing third in the table. Steven Naismith told a pre-match press briefing at The Oriam that everybody that is realistically in contention is back training…
Continue Reading Naismith: every game post split has something riding on it
Secure bike storage will be installed on dozens of city streets
Secure bike storage is to be installed on dozens of streets across Edinburgh, more than doubling the number of hangars currently available. The council has been inundated with requests for the scheme to be brought to more locations with more than 1,500 people on the waiting list for spaces. Calls to reduce the monthly £6 cost…
Continue Reading Secure bike storage will be installed on dozens of city streets
Jackie Weaver will appear at parliamentary committee meeting
Jackie Weaver, who rose to fame as a member of Handforth Parish Council in 2021, will give evidence to The Scottish Parliament’s Local Government committee. This will coincide with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of community councils in Scotland when two panels of witnesses will give evidence. Ms Weaver will give her account of…
Continue Reading Jackie Weaver will appear at parliamentary committee meeting
MSP meets Bangladesh’s Prime Minister
The chair of the Scottish Parliament cross party group on Bangladesh, Foysol Choudhury MSP, met with Bangladesh’s Prime Minister, HE Sheikh Hasina, in London when the Prime Minister was there for the Coronation. Mr Choudhury said: “It was an honour to meet with HE Sheikh Hasina, to discuss current affairs in Bangladesh. “It is always…