Fisherrow Harbour Festival 2023

Get along to Musselburgh Harbour tomorrow afternoon for the Fisherrow Harbour Festival including music and entertainment all afternoon from 1pm to 5pm.

There will be a market with local art and crafts, baking and community organisations, emergency services, East Coast Buses, ice-cream, pizzas, children’s rides, East Coast FM, and giant bubbles.

There are lots of free activities for all the family – but remember there is limited parking.

Davidson’s Mains Children’s Gala

This takes place on 17 June beginning at 11.30am at The Green. Roll up roll up!

Wester Hailes Fun Run 2023

Enter the Wester Hailes Fun Run now. It takes place on 11 June at Clovenstone Community Centre. It’s for everyone – serious runners, fancy dress runners, families and friends.

You can run, jog or walk, it’s up to you. The route starts and finishes at Clovenstone Community Centre 54 Clovenstone Park, EH14 3EY. Registration closes on Monday 5th June and entry is free.

The General Assembly of the Church of Scotland

The annual meeting opens tomorrow and runs until Thursday 25 May. There is a public gallery and anyone may take a seat there on a first come first served basis from around 8.45am. The event takes place in Assembly Hall on The Mound.

The General Assembly is a significant annual event in the Church of Scotland calendar. Throughout the week, commissioners to the General Assembly examine the work and laws of the Church and make decisions that affect its future.This year the Assembly will take place as a hybrid event, with the majority of members attending in the Assembly Hall and others participating online.

It all begins with an opening session at 10am including the installation of Rev Sally Foster-Fulton as the Moderator. Rev Foster-Fulton has led Christian Aid in Scotland since 2016.

The Rt Hon Lord Hodge, Deputy President of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom, has been appointed as Lord High Commissioner to the 2023 General Assembly, serving in the role for a second year.

As Lord High Commissioner, Lord Hodge (pictured centre below) will attend the 2023 General Assembly, acting as personal representative of His Majesty King Charles III.

