One of the UK’s most stylish racecourses is laying on a fun-filled Easter Saturday celebration – with families urged to snap up tickets as kids go free.
The event at Musselburgh Racecourse next weekend will have an abundance of activities and entertainment – with Judy Murray named as the official starter of the 1pm ‘Mini Queen’s Cup’, a race which will include children from Links Nursery donning their best jockey outfits and riding Happy Hopperz on the course.
When accompanied by an adult, children under 17 can attend the event and take part in all activities for free, including fairground rides, arts and crafts stations, an Easter Bunny and over 900 free creme eggs on offer throughout the day.
Amy Black, Manager at Links Nursery, said: “We feel honoured to have the privilege to take part in this amazing event. In previous years the feedback from the families has been extremely positive. It is a fun filled, well organised event for children and adults of all ages and we are looking forward to taking part again this year.”
As well as a day filled with prestigious racing, a venue-wide Easter hunt will also be on the cards, encouraging attendees to search high and low for special envelopes located around the racecourse. Individuals who find these gems will win tickets to future race days.
With a dedicated area for kids, the ‘Clip Clop Zone’, will feature the iconic ‘Nee Naw Pizzeria’ set up by two Edinburgh firefighters who converted an old fire engine into a fit-for-purpose kitchen, among other top street food vendors.
Aisling Johnston, Marketing Manager at Musselburgh Racecourse, said: “The team has been working hard to ensure Musselburgh Racecourse is the place to be this Easter.
“Whether you are looking for a family day out or to celebrate a special social occasion with friends or are a racing enthusiast – there is a host of activities, entertainment and food vendors to please all interests, making it the perfect destination for a fun bank holiday weekend.”
The racecourse’s Easter extravaganza will also see the highly-popular Corgi Derby back by popular demand, with 16 Pembroke Welsh Corgis set to take on the course.
A distant relative of the Queen Elizabeth II’s Corgis, Paddy, will be taking his position on the start line for his final Derby before retirement. The race commences at noon.
Claudia Breen, proud family member of Paddy, said: “What better way to announce Paddy’s retirement than to take part in a world famous Corgi Derby.
“Paddy is a friendly wee dog who loves to take part in fun events but it is time he started to take things easy. We have grown up together and will both celebrate our 10th birthday next month.
“The common denominator between Paddy and Queen Elizabeth II corgis was through her hope to introduce a new bloodline and contacted the world renowned breeder of Welsh Corgis Mrs Mary Davies. Paddy’s mother, father granddad and grandma were all Mary Davies corgis.”
Purchasing a ticket before midnight on the 7th April will result in a saving of £5 per person. On the
day gate admission will be £35. Children 17 years and under go free.
Gates open at 11:30am, with the first race at 13:50pm and the last race at 17:20pm.
Times are provisional and can be found here: https://www.musselburgh-racecourse.co.uk/fixtures
