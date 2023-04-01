The coffee scene in Edinburgh is expanding all the time. Dot Coffee on Ferry Road is one of a plethora of good new places that have emerged.

Sitting directly opposite Leith Library and Leith Theatre, it’s part of a rapidly changing area. A number of interesting new businesses have recently taken over premises here.

Dot Coffee is part of Sierra Metro, a creative space and gallery. Dot Coffee therefore has a dual function; to caffeinate the creatives based at Sierra Metro, as well as those popping in.

For the general public, Dot Coffee is primarily focussed on takeaway customers, though some seating is available for those needing to shelter from any inclement weather. The place is airy and minimalist in character. As with the best places, the coffee is prepared with patience and care. Good baristas don’t rush. The co-owners rely on their ‘really great baristas’ (Domi, Jack and Sarah) to maintain high standards. On my three visits, I’ve been served really well made coffee with the character of the beans brought out well.

Dot Coffee is run by the husband and wife combo of Allan and Janine Mathieson. The roots of the business lie in Sierra Metro which began as an art gallery in the old lighthouse in Granton about 15 years ago. Allan explained that ‘we were only there for a few years but there was always a desire to return’ and ‘when we found this space which was perfect for us to create a place to gather, work and connect with exhibitions, coffee and workspaces.’ Basing themselves in this area was a bit of a no-brainer as ‘Leith is such a vibrant hub for creatives and was a key factor in our decision – we love the area with so many independent businesses close by’.

Though the pair don’t have a background in specialty coffee, Janine had worked with Machina before in a previous workplace and they ‘both really love their coffee as well as being good guys to work with’. Machina is renowned as a top-flight roaster, and acts as a leading supplier of coffee equipment. They also offer barista training and support. Machina have themselves recently expanded, shifting from their original base on Brougham Street to a superb new café on Marchmont Road. Dot Coffee have received lots of positive feedback from customers about the Machina beans they use.

Given Dot Coffee’s size, they use just one of Machina’s roasts, the signature Clockwork. It’s a Brazilian/ Colombian blend which, when served as an espresso, has tasting notes of milk chocolate, honeycomb and malt biscuit. Clockwork offers great body and sweetness, but also has a good level of acidity. In addition to coffee, Dot serves hot chocolate from Kokoa Collection and a basic range of teas. Their brownies are from the ‘fab’ Jani Balasubramaniam (aka Brawnies), who makes them just round the corner.

After experimenting with a few options, they hope to expand their savoury options in the coming months. Dot Coffee is an excellent new addition. It’s a great ‘pit stop’ for those using the Water of Leith Walkway, just a short distance away, and for those working in this area.

Dot Coffee at Sierra Metro is open Monday-Friday 8.30am-2 pm and Weekends 10am-2pm.

Dot Coffee at Sierra Metro, 13-15 Ferry Road, Leith, EH6 4AD

