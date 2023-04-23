Players hugged, those from the bench rushed onto the pitch, and over 3,500 celebrated on the terracing at the DAM Health Stadium as Scotland kept their cool despite an Italian comeback to earn their first victory in this season’s TikTok Women’s Six Nations.

The 29-21 win, helped by two tries each from Lana Skeldon and Leah Bartlett, snapped a 12-match losing run, but a red card in the second half to an Italian substitute, who had only joined the action minutes earlier, certainly helped their cause against a plucky visitors who were only 10-7 adrift at the break.

Nigel Duncan wrote our match report which you can read here.

All photos below © Ian Jacobs

2023 Women’s Six Nations Championship – Scotland v Italy 22/4/2023. A great 29-21 win for Scotland in a close fought game with Italy in the women’s 6 Nations at the Dam Health Stadium, Edinburgh, UK Credit: Ian Jacobs

