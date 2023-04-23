Players hugged, those from the bench rushed onto the pitch, and over 3,500 celebrated on the terracing at the DAM Health Stadium as Scotland kept their cool despite an Italian comeback to earn their first victory in this season’s TikTok Women’s Six Nations.
The 29-21 win, helped by two tries each from Lana Skeldon and Leah Bartlett, snapped a 12-match losing run, but a red card in the second half to an Italian substitute, who had only joined the action minutes earlier, certainly helped their cause against a plucky visitors who were only 10-7 adrift at the break.
All photos below © Ian Jacobs
Flint inspired Bandits blast into BSN qualification mix
A perfect, five-star weekend against Edinburgh has set up a real grandstand finish for the BSN Series Scottish qualifying section, writes George Dodds. From nowhere FTS Berwick have drawn level with Glasgow Tigers at the top of the mini section with the teams meeting in what has become a winner-takes-all clash at Ashfield on Friday…
Jamieson double secures title and Grange coach reflects
Scottish international Sarah Jamieson (pictured by Nigel Duncan) netted a double as Watsonians retained the women’s Premiership in a nervy, 2-1 win over Glasgow combine, GHK. The Edinburgh side’s coach Keith Smith said that the girls clicked in their 14-0 victory over Glasgow University in midweek, but admitted that they failed to fire on all…
Plan to move bus stops is “worrying”
A plan to move bus stops away from Edinburgh’s most dangerous junctions has been branded as “worrying” by public transport campaigners. Councillors were warned that such a move risked violating the council’s own street design guidance and would put bus users “at the back of the queue”. The local authority has published a list of 40 junctions…
Councillors will not water down short term lets guidance
Edinburgh councillors have voted against “watering down” guidance on new rules for short-term lets after housing activists warned wording drafted by officials would create an “enormous loophole” for hosts to avoid curbs. A council meeting heard that a proposed summary of policies used to determine if a property is appropriate for use as a holiday let –…
Shankland treble is icing on cake for Hearts
Lawrence Shankland roared back to goal scoring form with a sensational hat-trick as Hearts thrashed cinch Premiership bottom club Ross County 6-1 at Tynecastle. Josh Ginnelly claimed a double and Alex Cochrane a single in the victory which supplied interim manager Steven Naismith with a welcome first win. Shankland (pictured by Nigel Duncan) scored twice…
Pickering injury adds to Monarchs woes
BSN Series: Berwick Bandits 51, Edinburgh Monarchs 39 The Stellar Monarchs lost No1 Josh Pickering (pictured) in the opening race in a 51-39 defeat at Berwick Bandits and the popular Aussie could be on the sidelines for some time with a shoulder injury. This meant the rest of the Monarchs all had extra rides and…