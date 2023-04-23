The Big Help Out will take place on the Coronation weekend, and the campaign backed by the British Red Cross, RNIB and Age Scotland, will be formally launched in Scotland on Monday at the RNIB HQ.

This event on 8 May is billed as a central way of celebrating the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and the Queen Consort. The Big Help Out will encourage people to try volunteering for themselves and join the work being undertaken to support their local areas. The aim of The Big Help Out is to use volunteering to bring communities together and create a lasting volunteering legacy from the Coronation Weekend.

There are many opportunities to volunteer outlined on the Big Help Out app, and the hope is that volunteering will bring communities together to create a lasting volunteering legacy from the Coronation Weekend.

Supporting the launch of The Big Help Out in Scotland is television presenter and broadcaster Lorraine Kelly.

She said: “To mark The King’s Coronation communities across the country are getting together to do something special.

“Volunteering powers communities across Scotland and The Big Help Out will put the role of volunteers centre stage, giving people easy and accessible ways to get involved.

“From checking in on someone who’d like a bit of company to volunteering for a charity there’s something to suit helping hands of all shapes and sizes and the more of us who join in, the bigger help we will be.

“So please save the date – Monday 8 May – and join the Big Help Out in your community. Join in, lend a hand, make a change.”

Organisers hope for an unprecedented community mobilisation – not only to mark an event of national significance and underscore the central role volunteering plays in our national story, but to inspire a new generation of volunteers.

Ahead of the launch, Age Scotland’s Chief Executive, Mark O’Donnell, said: “It’s a privilege to see first-hand the huge impact volunteering can have. The Big Help Out is a wonderful opportunity for everyone to come together and have a go, whether it’s your first time or you are an experienced volunteer.

“Age Scotland is delighted to be part of this exciting initiative and be supporting its launch in Scotland, and we hope to see many people inspired to explore what volunteering has to offer them and their communities.”

Brendan Cox, Co-founder of the Together Coalition said: “How we mark the Coronation will reflect the kind of country we are. Along with the pageantry and parties, we hope an opportunity to volunteer will leave a long-lasting legacy in communities right around the country.”

Download the app here.

