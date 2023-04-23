The Big Help Out will take place on the Coronation weekend, and the campaign backed by the British Red Cross, RNIB and Age Scotland, will be formally launched in Scotland on Monday at the RNIB HQ.
This event on 8 May is billed as a central way of celebrating the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and the Queen Consort. The Big Help Out will encourage people to try volunteering for themselves and join the work being undertaken to support their local areas. The aim of The Big Help Out is to use volunteering to bring communities together and create a lasting volunteering legacy from the Coronation Weekend.
There are many opportunities to volunteer outlined on the Big Help Out app, and the hope is that volunteering will bring communities together to create a lasting volunteering legacy from the Coronation Weekend.
Supporting the launch of The Big Help Out in Scotland is television presenter and broadcaster Lorraine Kelly.
She said: “To mark The King’s Coronation communities across the country are getting together to do something special.
“Volunteering powers communities across Scotland and The Big Help Out will put the role of volunteers centre stage, giving people easy and accessible ways to get involved.
“From checking in on someone who’d like a bit of company to volunteering for a charity there’s something to suit helping hands of all shapes and sizes and the more of us who join in, the bigger help we will be.
“So please save the date – Monday 8 May – and join the Big Help Out in your community. Join in, lend a hand, make a change.”
Organisers hope for an unprecedented community mobilisation – not only to mark an event of national significance and underscore the central role volunteering plays in our national story, but to inspire a new generation of volunteers.
Ahead of the launch, Age Scotland’s Chief Executive, Mark O’Donnell, said: “It’s a privilege to see first-hand the huge impact volunteering can have. The Big Help Out is a wonderful opportunity for everyone to come together and have a go, whether it’s your first time or you are an experienced volunteer.
“Age Scotland is delighted to be part of this exciting initiative and be supporting its launch in Scotland, and we hope to see many people inspired to explore what volunteering has to offer them and their communities.”
Brendan Cox, Co-founder of the Together Coalition said: “How we mark the Coronation will reflect the kind of country we are. Along with the pageantry and parties, we hope an opportunity to volunteer will leave a long-lasting legacy in communities right around the country.”
Five things you need to know today
Scottish ceremony following the Coronation After the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on 6 May there will be a ceremony and procession in Edinburgh to mark the event and present the Honours of Scotland to the new monarch. The Service of Dedication and Thanksgiving, which will take place at St Giles’ Cathedral…
Scottish ceremony and procession will take place after the Coronation
As The Edinburgh Reporter confirmed during our recent conversation with the Lord Lyon King of Arms there will be a ceremony in Edinburgh following the Coronation in London in May. Dr Morrow explained that he not only has a pivotal role in the Coronation in London but will also take part in the ceremony when…
Continue Reading Scottish ceremony and procession will take place after the Coronation
Fishing – Bass Rock league starts, Docherty wins at Orchill
Torness worker Alan Brown (pictured) from West Barns is the new chairman of the Bass Rock Shore Angling League. The former club secretary steps up after previous chairperson, Craig Ogilvie, stepped down. The appointment was made at the club’s annual meeting in the Golfers Rest, North Berwick, and James Ogilvie, the secretary, said the club will be…
Continue Reading Fishing – Bass Rock league starts, Docherty wins at Orchill
Exams begin today for Scottish pupils
SQA exams begin on Monday for tens of thousands of young people across Scotland who will sit National 5, Higher and Advanced Highers. The exam period will conclude on Thursday 1 June. Around 130,000 candidates will sit formal assessments, undertaking question papers in subjects ranging from Chemistry and English to Art & Design and Environmental…
Women’s rugby – Scotland joy at international victory
Players hugged, those from the bench rushed onto the pitch, and over 3,500 celebrated on the terracing at the DAM Health Stadium as Scotland kept their cool despite an Italian comeback to earn their first victory in this season’s TikTok Women’s Six Nations. The 29-21 win, helped by two tries each from Lana Skeldon and…
Continue Reading Women’s rugby – Scotland joy at international victory
Flint inspired Bandits blast into BSN qualification mix
A perfect, five-star weekend against Edinburgh has set up a real grandstand finish for the BSN Series Scottish qualifying section, writes George Dodds. From nowhere FTS Berwick have drawn level with Glasgow Tigers at the top of the mini section with the teams meeting in what has become a winner-takes-all clash at Ashfield on Friday…
Continue Reading Flint inspired Bandits blast into BSN qualification mix